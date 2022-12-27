After two years of lockdown, 2022 was the year we dipped our toes back into the murky water, seeking restoration of a semblance of “normalcy.” How’d it go? One step forward. COVID spike. Retreat. Repeat. Toss in some flu and some RSV.
Oh, and monkeypox, the name being of dubious political correctness so as to warrant more concern than assuring the effective rollout of a vaccine. Dodging disease seems to be our new normal. Against this backdrop, I offer highlights of what we emerged from seclusion to witness:
1. 2022 had barely begun when seven New Hampshire state representatives, in violation of the state’s Constitution (not to mention the U.S. Constitution!) authored and sponsored a secession amendment. That’s right, a bid to assert New Hampshire’s independence and secede from the United States. And you thought you’d seen it all.
2. The New York Times bought Wordle, and because it’s fed to me in my morning newsletter, I no longer have to expend any effort searching for it.
3. Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order to remove Russian vodka from New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets. While this didn’t seem to dissuade Vladamir Putin from his onslaught on Ukraine, it’s the thought that counts.
4. After much orange bluster, followed by an abundance of bumbling and several fits and starts, Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social launched. At least I think it did. Its full functionality is still a matter of debate, as are some of his prior launchings, namely Don Jr. and Eric.
5. After some grumbling over the use of American Rescue Plan funding, pickleball courts materialized in Center Conway to little fanfare.
6. In the wake of Dobbs, New Hampshire and Maine’s tourism industries got a boost. With evangelical extremists exerting heavy influence over their legislatures, abortion access in many states was curtailed if not flat out denied. Women, and especially women of means, from more restrictive states flocked to the northeast seeking abortions and apple cider doughnuts.
7. News outlets aired real-time terrifying footage of a fire at North Conway’s Red Jacket Mountain View Resort. Astoundingly, the only loss was part of the structure itself, built in the 1970s when sprinklers weren’t required. Even in the Live Free or Die state, shouldn’t there be some things not grandfathered?
8. Gunstock Mountain Resort’s management team resigned, bringing summer operations to its knees. The reason? The 18-member Belknap County delegation — all Republicans, many with Free State leanings or sympathies — had appointed radical right (not to mention completely inept) commissioners to the Gunstock Area Commission tasked with overseeing the mountain’s finances and operations. Summer operations resumed after the resignation of the delegation’s chair, our old friend Mike Sylvia. On the heels of the Gunstock debacle, Sylvia and several of his ilk were ousted from office in the primary.
9. After losing his bid for the United States Senate (Trump-endorsed in the eleventh hour,) Don Bolduc rode off into the sunset. Then he changed horses, baby, and returned vying for the vice chairmanship of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Response from N.H. Republicans, including outgoing chair Stephen Stepanek, was ... um ... chilly.
10. September saw migrants given an all-expenses-paid by Florida taxpayers vacation on Martha’s Vineyard. In more recent immigration news, Vice President Kamala Harris was treated to a Christmas surprise as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trafficked migrants to her door.
11. Notable on the “best of” list, Carl Thibodeau led myopic selectmen in extending a big “Conway welcome” to its neighbors and fellow Mount Washington Valley community members with his generous words, “So if you don’t want to pay a parking fee, then don’t go to North Conway Village ...”
12. Donald Trump — better than Lincoln, better than Washington — has graciously offered the incredible opportunity to purchase NFT trading cards reflecting the highlights of his life. I’m torn between Trump as super hero and Trump riding an elephant.
13. Late-breaking news: We learned the “abortion pill” actually isn’t. We’d believed it impeded implantation of, ultimately expelling, a fertilized egg — aka a fully formed human being — but the reality seems to be that it prevents ovulation.
In other words, sperm and egg never meet, fall in love and settle down together. Win-win. Now that this pesky problem has been rectified, everybody can come together over our newfound common ground.
Phew! 2023 promises to be so much more reasonable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.