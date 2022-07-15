Recently, both Quddus Snyder and Tad Furtado (the latter whom I at least respect for being usually reasonable if not often right in his letters) dismissed the “Big Lie” as having “no basis in reality.” However, for something allegedly so obviously baseless as what they call the “Big Lie,” Snyder and Furtado (along with many other liberal-leaning commentators) simply can’t stop talking about it — even almost two years after the last presidential election. Indeed, the more they thus deny the “Big Lie,” the more they seem to validate it.
Part of the problem is identifying whose “Big Lie” is really at issue. While many Democrats and liberals define the “Big Lie” as the assertion or belief among Republicans and conservatives that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, many Republicans and conservatives conversely hold that same phrase to mean the assertion or belief among Democrats and liberals that the election was legitimate. Using the rhetorical term the “Big Lie” thus doesn’t move the debate ball an inch either way to begin with. It only inflames the situation.
Equally as counterproductive to resolving concerns about election integrity (on both sides of the aisle) is Snyder’s ridiculous ultimatum that Republicans and conservatives, or more specifically John Hartman and friends, now admit for the record that there was no fraud in 2020 elections, locally or nationally.
First and foremost, Snyder’s demand is as usual undermined by its own sheer hypocrisy. Democrats and liberals, including Snyder, have themselves never admitted for the record, for example, that their Russia-claims against President Trump were a hoax perpetrated in the first place by Hillary Clinton’s campaign in an effort to win the presidency in 2016. That hoax has been exposed over and over and over again in the years following Trump’s election, and yet nary an apologetic peep from the chimney sweep from Eaton has been heard since then. Nor, for that matter, have those on the left ever apologized for otherwise falsely questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s own presidency once he was inaugurated, or of the earlier presidency of fellow Republican George W. Bush — the very congressional electoral-certification of which some Democrats (including Maxine Waters) actually walked out of in 2001 falsely claiming fraud.
More importantly, John Hartman and friends have nothing to now admit — under any objectively-reasonable standard. As Snyder himself conceded in his letter, they simply sought — admirably, most people would say — to uncover election fraud or irregularity, if any, at the local level.
Whatever specific findings resulted from that effort, they need not — and cannot — now vouch for any election, local or national, or at least any election which has resulted or will result in a victory for Democrats or liberals. That is because Democrats and liberals for years have been setting conditions in this country which make the probability of widespread election fraud inevitable, but virtually undetectable.
That is precisely why millions of decent Americans still sincerely believe that one or more 2020 elections were fraudulent — and why even reasonable commentators like Furtado feel compelled to desperately try to persuade them otherwise. The “Big Lie” persists because the Left has long been tearing down the small but critical “self-evident truths” on which we have relied (if only imperfectly) in America for government legitimacy since the beginning of our nation.
The Left have devastated rule of law — the very foundation of democracy — in this country. They have allowed up to 11 million foreigners (and counting) to illegally enter if not indefinitely stay in this country, and in some instances have even attempted to outright give them the right to vote — not to mention baby formula meant for American babies. And calling the very concept of law itself “racist,” the Left have justified and engaged in illegal attacks and mob intimidation against our law enforcement and courts, defunded or attempted to defund police and refused to prosecute or detain criminals (including violent ones) who have then gone on to commit more crime. Generously giving themselves permission in the name of “social justice” and “equity” to violate otherwise democratically-enacted legal norms, the Left have also threatened sitting U.S. senators and Supreme Court Justices, conducted witch-hunts against Donald Trump and his supporters, expressly discriminated against whites and men and heterosexuals and Christians even while decrying inequality for minorities, censored anyone with whom they (the Left) even slightly disagreed, sought to basically allow anyone to vote anywhere, and agitated for the abolition of not only the First and Second Amendments but the very Constitution itself. The Left have also out-done themselves in perpetrating massive falsehoods upon the American people in order to achieve their (the Left’s) goals “by any means necessary.” Besides the Russia hoax itself—which was plenty — Judy Munro-Leighton’s admittedly-perjurious claim that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had raped her immediately comes to mind.
Add to all of these conditions the undeniable facts that digital media industries in America are dominated by liberals, and hackers can hack and take over everything from DOD secure computers to smart refrigerators in people’s homes, it is not hard at all to believe that recent election outcomes — especially those using digital voting machines — were tainted in ways even conscientious audits could not disclose.
It has been said famously that “justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.” Similarly, election integrity must be seen to be done as well. Until then, the “Big Lie” will be difficult to finally refute.
Jim Pietrangelo lives in North Conway.
