The statement made by Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky on Aug. 6, asquoted by Tamworth's Dave Mitchell in his letter of Jan. 7 titled "Jerry, vaccine does not prevent transmission," does not contradict my statement regarding the need for vaccine mandates in the health-care setting in my recent column.
Walensky’s quote was spread as disinformation on anti-vaccination websites and social media. It was disinformation as the quote was removed from its context and used to make false statements about COVID vaccines.
Walensky was explaining the change in guidance on mask wearing when Delta surged. I wrote about this last August in the Sun.
She was explaining that you should return to wearing a mask indoors even if you are vaccinated because if you have a breakthrough Delta infection, you can still transmit the virus.
What was left out by the purveyors of disinformation was that the unvaccinated are far more likely to get infected in the first place. Though the risk of transmission by an individual persists, risk of transmission at the population level will still be markedly lower with vaccination because many fewer people will be infected and therefore able to transmit the virus.
In working-age people, the unvaccinated person is 14 times more likely to become infected with COVID than the vaccinated. Therefore, even if the risk of transmission from an individual infected person is the same between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the risk of transmission in the population will be decreased 14 times when interacting with vaccinated individuals than when interacting with unvaccinated individuals.
A scientific paper that was published in The Lancet in October looked at Delta viral load kinetics in a prospective study and demonstrated that although the peak viral load did not differ by vaccination status, fully vaccinated individuals had a much faster decline in the viral load, meaning that they will stay infectious for a shorter period of time.
Since vaccination reduces the risk of COVID infection 14-fold and accelerates viral clearance in breakthrough infections, COVID vaccination will decrease the overall risk of transmission of COVID on a population level by more than 14-fold, even though the chance of transmission from a single individual who has a breakthrough infection will still be present.
In addition, health-care workers are already at an increased risk of contracting COVID given their increased exposure, contributing even more importance to vaccination to lessen transmission.
I did not state that vaccination prevented COVID transmission in an absolute manner but that a patient in a healthcare setting should not face “unnecessary exposure to an infectious respiratory disease from the healthcare worker caring for them.”
A greater than 14-fold increased risk of exposure to COVID from unvaccinated health-care workers is an unnecessary risk which can be avoided by vaccinating every health-care worker.
Nothing in medicine works 100 percent of the time. As a surgeon, I carefully washed my hands, wore a mask, gown and gloves, prepped the patient’s skin and used prophylactic antibiotics to prevent infection but some infections still occurred. Omitting any of these precautions would have exposed my patient to an unnecessary risk of infection.
Jerry Knirk is a retired surgeon who lives in Freedom.
