My most recent column explored the impact of redistricting on my race and explained the N.H. Partisan Voter Index (PVI). Today, I will explore the impact of gerrymandering on the state representative races in Carroll County as a whole.

The PVI measures how strongly a N.H. House district leans toward Democrats or Republicans in comparison to the state as a whole based on how that district voted in statewide races (governor, senator and presidential) in the preceding three elections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.