My most recent column explored the impact of redistricting on my race and explained the N.H. Partisan Voter Index (PVI). Today, I will explore the impact of gerrymandering on the state representative races in Carroll County as a whole.
The PVI measures how strongly a N.H. House district leans toward Democrats or Republicans in comparison to the state as a whole based on how that district voted in statewide races (governor, senator and presidential) in the preceding three elections.
The PVI, expressed as a positive or negative number, is then added to the tilt of the whole state to predict how candidates in that district will perform if people vote along party lines. The tilt of N.H. as a whole was Republican +1.3 going into the 2022 election. If a district’s PVI is R+6, one adds 6 and 1.3 to predict the Republican candidate would get 57.3 percent of the vote and the Democrat 42.7 percent for a point spread of 14.6 percent, a large hurdle to overcome.
If a PVI is 0 to 3, it is a competitive district; 4 to 5 is marginally competitive; and 6 or greater it is a non-competitive district. If your side has a PVI of +6 to +12, you will win 95 percent of the time. And if the PVI is greater than 12, you'll win 100 percent of the time.
After the census every 10 years, it may be necessary to redraw political districts to ensure equal representation if there are major population shifts. Partisan gerrymandering occurs when the party in power moves beyond just addressing population shifts to draw boundaries in order to strengthen their advantage. Both Republicans and Democrats gerrymander when they are in power.
It is hard to gerrymander N.H. House districts due to the many small towns and representatives with a ratio of one representative per 3,444 citizens. But it can be done by creatively lumping towns together to make multi-member districts.
Constitutionally, if a town is large enough to have its own seat, it “shall have one or more representative seats” (Article 11, N.H. Constitution). In Carroll County, Conway, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Wakefield and Wolfeboro all qualify for their own seats,) with Bartlett, at 3,200 people, perhaps within the allowed deviation.
The Carroll County districts for the 2012 to 2020 elections drawn by the Republicans (in power at the previous redistricting) were already not very competitive except for District 3 (my old district — Madison, Tamworth, Albany and Freedom) with a PVI of D+1. Two other districts were marginally competitive. The remaining districts were all non-competitive with PVIs of greater than 6.
There will always be non-competitive districts due to demographics. Heavily Republican towns like Moultonborough or Wakefield should be represented by Republicans, and heavily Democratic towns like Jackson should be represented by Democrats. The trick in gerrymandering is to draw districts to create more non-competitive districts that your side might win.
The competitiveness of the old two-seat District 3 was reflected in the election results from 2012-20 with the district electing one Democrat and one Republican in four elections and two Democrats in the wave election of 2018.
The redistricting of 2022 broke up District 3, the only truly competitive district. No significant population shift required splitting the district as its population grew only 3 percent compared to the county, which grew 5 percent.
Wakefield and Moultonborough were not granted their own seats, leaving them conveniently available to attach to the remnants of the old competitive District 3.
Madison and Tamworth were attached to the heavily Republican town of Moultonborough to create the non-competitive two-seat District 3, and Freedom was attached to the large heavily Republican town of Wakefield (and Effingham) to create the non-competitive two-seat District 4. The two-seat floterial District 8 combines Districts 3 and 4, creating another non-competitive two-seat district.
Albany (D+5) was attached to an already heavily Democratic district. We are left with a county full of non-competitive districts. New District 2 (Conway) is marginally competitive, and the rest are non-competitive.
Given that the Carroll County's PVI is R+5, the expected distribution of seats should be eight Republican and seven Democrats. But what the Republicans achieved is one non-competitive Democratic district (two seats), one marginally competitive Democratic district (three seats) and a large number of non-competitive Republican districts (10 seats), yielding an expected delegation of 10 Republicans and five Democrats. That is gerrymandering.
The lack of district competitiveness will contribute to increased polarization and extremism. The only election that will matter is the primary, as in the primary, candidates try to appeal to the base by shifting to a more extreme position.
In a competitive district, candidates have to appeal to the center. This will unfortunately no longer occur. It is possible no one will run in the highly non-competitive districts, as we saw in District 2 this year when no Republican signed up to run given the heavy Democratic advantage.
Moultonborough and Wakefield should have been granted their own representatives, and competitive districts in the middle of the county should have been preserved or created. It is far better to have more competitive districts to allow voters to select their politicians than have the politicians select their voters.
Jerry Knirk is a former Democratic state representative from Freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.