In his July 8 letter, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) referred to a “Dem’s scheme.” There was no scheme. The Democratic majority in the New Hampshire House of Representatives wanted to continue the people’s work, which we were elected to do.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered work and deadlines for schools, businesses, non-profits and governmental agencies. The N.H. House was halfway through the session when it shut down in mid-March with bills to send to the Senate and Senate bills that still needed to go through House hearings and votes.
The House functions under rules, including deadlines for the legislative process. Rules are adopted with a majority vote in the beginning of the session. Changing of the rules later requires a two-thirds vote.
To salvage the work and financial resources already invested in the first half of the legislative session, deadlines needed to be adjusted. Although this would require working through the summer, we were elected to do our job, and the Democrats and the Speaker of the House planned to adjust the deadlines to do the job. A revised schedule was approved in the Rules Committee, composed of both Republican and Democratic leadership.
Unfortunately, when the House met June 11, Republican leadership blocked changing deadlines so we were unable to get to the two-thirds majority necessary to extend them. Nearly all of the invested time and money of the 2020 session would be thrown away.
In order to salvage any of the legislative session, the Senate moved quickly to add, by amendment, a number of Senate bills and House bills to House bills that had been sent to the Senate, including several amendments dealing with COVID-19, resulting in omnibus bills. By adding these bills as amendments to already-passed House bills, the House could concur with a simple majority vote to send the bills to the governor.
During the June 30 session, it was striking to hear Republicans state that they were unhappy with omnibus bills because the component Senate bills had not been able to go through the vetting process in the House, failing to acknowledge that the obstructionism of House Republican leadership in extending the deadlines is what prevented that process.
Cordelli claimed that Republicans were shut out of the process. False. Republican leadership spoke with the Speaker two to three times per week and joined in the planning meetings and discussions with University of New Hampshire staff regarding the House sessions at the Whittemore Center.
Cordelli stated that Republican leadership never had the chance to present their own draft legislative calendars. False. When the Rules Committee met to consider deadline revisions, Republican leadership members of the committee did not present any alternative deadlines. That was the time to do so.
Cordelli was correct that committee chairs were asked to develop a list of priority bills, but his claim that in many cases there was no consultation with the ranking Republican committee member is false. Seventeen of 20 committees had communication between the chair and the ranking Republican. No specific input was needed from the other committees.
Cordelli falsely claimed that an automatic business tax increase has been triggered. False. The decision to trigger the automatic tax rate adjustment will be based on a final report due out in December 2020. The tax rate was a major disagreement in the budget passed in 2019. Democrats wanted to stop scheduled rate decreases in the Business Profits Tax and the Business Enterprise Tax. A compromise was reached with the governor with a trigger to adjust the rates up if revenues were 6 percent or more below revenue estimates and down if revenues were 6 percent or more above revenue estimates for the fiscal year.
The Department of Administrative Services published the unaudited revenues (cash basis) at the close of the fiscal year (June 30, 2020) revealing that revenues are down 5.4 percent for the year, a number which will not trigger an increase in the tax rates.
Cordelli opined that the governor will veto the bills that were passed, a fitting cap to the obstructionist efforts. That would not be surprising since Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a record number of bills last year.
The obstructionism by the Republicans in the N.H. House is a dereliction of their duty to do the people’s work they were elected to do. Remember this at the ballot box.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic representative from Freedom.
