I am running again for state representative. I have served for six years in the New Hampshire House representing Madison, Tamworth, Albany and Freedom. With redistricting, I am running for election in five new towns — Moultonborough, Eaton, Effingham, Wakefield and Brookfield — where many people are unaware of the work I have been doing.

I am a retired spine surgeon and have served on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee all six years where I have played a major role managing the bills in our committee.

