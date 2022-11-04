I am running again for state representative. I have served for six years in the New Hampshire House representing Madison, Tamworth, Albany and Freedom. With redistricting, I am running for election in five new towns — Moultonborough, Eaton, Effingham, Wakefield and Brookfield — where many people are unaware of the work I have been doing.
I am a retired spine surgeon and have served on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee all six years where I have played a major role managing the bills in our committee.
I also serve as chair of the state Health Improvement Plan Advisory Council developing the long-term strategy for improving the health of the citizens of New Hampshire and as chair of the Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board which oversees the medical aspects of the therapeutic cannabis program.
My approach to legislating is the same as my approach when I was a doctor — I work together with others to solve problems. I listen, build trust, work across the aisle and compromise when needed. My scientific training and attention to detail helps me to use a data-driven approach to analyze problems and search for solutions but I always keep in mind that the decisions we make affect real people not just populations and budget numbers.
I am a moderate Democrat. My Republican friends who vote for me call me “a voice of reason in Concord.” It has been hard the past two years working with uncompromising right-wing Free Staters and the Liberty Alliance. They want to dismantle public health and public schools. Their ideas of liberty take away the liberty of others — especially women. I want to return to the New Hampshire value of bipartisanship and working together to protect the common good.
HHSEA is a challenging committee as we oversee about half of the state budget and deal with many concerns such as housing insecurity, poverty, food insecurity, substance abuse, domestic violence, and health- care access. I have advocated for family-friendly policies, such as paid family leave, accessible child care,and affordable housing. We need to address these issues to make our state a family-friendly environment to draw the young people we desperately need for our workforce.
Inflation is a global problem. We emerged from the COVID slowdown, saw an enormous increase in demand, and were greeted by supply chain problems and a war in Ukraine, resulting in higher prices for everything, especially energy. We need to expand renewable energy to reduce our reliance on natural gas for electricity generation. Democrats have pushed in the Legislature for increased use of renewable energy but have been blocked by the Republicans. Our failure to move to renewables has led to a much larger electricity price hike than our neighbors in New England who have moved to renewables. The one-time electricity assistance recently passed in the Legislature is a good Band-aid but we need a forward-looking long-term solution.
Much of my work the past two years has been to protect public health and women’s reproductive choice. You may recall the 24-week abortion ban passed in 2021 with the only exception being for the life of the mother and including criminal penalties for providers.
Think of the untenable position for a provider faced with a seriously ill patient — intervene too late and your patient dies, too early and you get second-guessed by a jury and go to prison. This year I successfully managed passage of the bill which added another exception to that ban for the presence of a fatal fetal anomaly.
It was gratifying to receive an email of thanks from a woman who faced that exact clinical problem at the time we were debating the bill saying, “I feel very lucky that N.H. has an advocate like you in the State House, and I really appreciate all the work you’re doing to further this piece of legislation and others like it that support the right of women and families to make medical decisions with their doctor.
I just wanted to make sure you know that your work matters and that there are a lot of folks like me depending on it and rooting for you.” Reproductive decisions should be made by a woman and her provider without interference from the government.
I want to honor her words and continue to work to protect reproductive rights in New Hampshire, protect public heath and to defend our community values of the common good. I would appreciate your vote so that I can continue to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.