I spent the past six years representing the towns of Madison, Tamworth, Albany and Freedom in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. I served those years on the Health Human Services and Elderly Affairs committees. Serving in the Legislature, particularly on that committee, was challenging during the last few years with the COVID pandemic.
I was disappointed to lose my race this year in the new district, but it was exactly what I expected given that the new district leans heavily Republican. The NH Partisan Voter Index for the district is R+7, indicating that voters in the district have historically voted for Republican candidates by 7 percentage points more than the rest of the state votes for Republicans. Political analysts generally consider this an insurmountable obstacle, even for a moderate Democrat like me. I was the top vote-getter in Freedom, Madison and Tamworth, three towns which I had previously represented. But when the new, large, heavily Republican towns of Moultonborough and Wakefield were factored in, I lost the election as the candidate finishing in third place in a two-seat district.
Thank you to my many supporters in this intense campaign. And congratulations to Mark McConkey and Mike Costable who won.
Although I still identify as a retired surgeon, my real identity over the past six years has been as a legislator. Losing that identity has been a difficult transition. I will miss being able to help shape New Hampshire health care policy. I will continue to be involved in the Legislature advocating for some bills and issues. I still chair the New Hampshire Therapeutic Cannabis Medical Oversight Board and will be testifying on bills in the Legislature related to therapeutic cannabis.
It was certainly a fascinating six years as I learned a whole new set of skills. As I gained experience, I became much more effective and was a major workhorse in our committee over the past two years.
I was privileged to work with an amazing group of talented people — my fellow legislators, the employees of the Department of Health and Human Services and the support staff for the legislature. I shall miss them all.
My approach to legislating was the same as my approach to the practice of medicine — I worked together with others to solve problems. I listened to others, built trust and compromised when needed. But there are two features of politics which are quite different than practicing medicine — people making decisions based on ideology rather than facts and working in an adversarial environment rather than a collegial one.
Facts and the scientific method are honored in medicine. We may disagree on the best approach to help a patient but we all agree that the decisions must be based upon the best available evidence and we are all working toward the same goal of helping the patient. In politics, ideology often trumps facts and the goals of the two sides may be diametrically opposed.
One of my important jobs over the last couple of years was to advocate for fact-based policy, standing up for medicine and science in the face of irrational headwinds. I worked hard at the local level debunking COVID disinformation on various town email message boards and in the Sun. I played the same role in the legislature. It was astounding to see the misinformation presented in our committee, not just by witnesses who came to testify on bills, but by members of our committee as well.
Statements would be made based either on no facts or based on misinterpretation of the scientific evidence. One of the things that bothered me most about being defeated was my concern about who was going to continue to speak up for medicine and science in our committee. Fortunately, some physicians were elected this year to fulfill this role. I hope to facilitate their transition into the Legislature.
Since I was recruited to run for state representative only six weeks after retiring from active practice, I did not get to fully experience retirement. At this point I turn a new page and find out what retirement really is about. I plan to bike, hike and ski a great deal more and spend a lot more time with kids and grandkids. I will be working as a member of the new Mens Advocacy Group at Starting Point and I expect to work with other groups. Though I will miss being able to work in Concord on behalf of my constituents and all residents of the state, I will still have plenty to keep me busy.
