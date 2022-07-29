I want to take this opportunity to thank the entire community for supporting me in my role as the executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Although I may have been perceived as the face of the organization for the past 25 years, the success of the organization lies within the numerous board members, volunteers, staff, members, sponsors and citizens who shared their time, talent and treasure through the years.
Let me endeavor to recognize them: presidents of the chamber David Burdette, Paul Ronty, Tom Chasse, Mari Hoell, Rob Casella, Jonathan Rivers, Ben Wilcox, Michelle Capozzoli, Bob Carper, Greg Frizzell, Tad Furtado, Christopher Bellis and Thomas Caruso. Thank you for your leadership and your patience as you allowed me to flourish under your guidance.
Board members, too many to mention individually — your willingness to serve and share the resources of your businesses and your skill sets cannot be recognized enough. Thank you.
Staff, thank you for growing with me, forgiving my foibles and understanding that the art of human resources is a difficult task and not one of my strengths. Your fortitude and skills during the years are to be recognized when reviewing the last 25 years of success the chamber has experienced.
Volunteers, of which there were many — thank you for keeping the information booths operating, planning and executing the annual meetings and other events; to Carroll County RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) for providing well-trained and eager to serve individuals. One in particular deserves a call-out — Pony Rice, who volunteered and worked at the chamber for many, many years. In her 90s, she is still attending After Hours and popping in to say hello. May we all follow in her footsteps. Thank you.
Sponsors: Eversource; N.H. Electric Co-op; Settlers Green; Chalmers and Patriot Insurance; Mt. Washington Valley Radio Group; Varsity Beverage; Lakes Region Coca Cola; Memorial Hospital; Cooper, Cargill, Chant PA; Leone, McDonnel & Roberts PA; Northway Bank, TD Bank and Bank of New Hampshire; The Conway Daily Sun; Red Jacket Mountain View Resort; White Mountain Hotel and Resort; Business NH; and so many others who always stepped up to the plate. We strived to give you value for your support while recognizing that you are constantly asked and rarely say no. Thank you.
Thank you ski areas and golf courses for providing the valley with an affordable way to partake of the valley’s offerings and provide a means for matching the states marketing dollars.
Thanks to members who year after year invested in the work of the chamber by consistently renewing their membership or bought into the many programs we provided to support you and the tourism industry.
Thanks also to: Lori Harnois, OTTD; Charyl Reardon, WMA; Jessyca Keeler, Ski NH; Kathleen Flammia, JACC; and all my fellow chamber directors across the state. Your guidance, camaraderie and willingness to share are unsurpassed.
And Bill Marvel and Mark Hounsell for keeping me on my toes and always making me reflect on my actions.
Leadership MWV graduates, you are so amazing. Watching you grow into your role as citizens of the valley is one of the most gratifying experiences of my lifetime. Please know I am in your corner and call on me anytime.
Friends, of which I am blessed to have so many, who stood by me when times were tough and celebrated with me when they weren’t.
Jaimie, my daughter. What can a mother say when she knows she may have short-changed this beautiful child while she built her career and spent so many hours away from home? You have grown into a self-assured, competent, empathetic and hard-working woman. Please know that your light is so bright and is felt by so many people. I am bursting with pride and love for you.
Finally, one cannot spend 38 years working, serving and living in a community without hurting someone’s feelings, causing some real or imagined pain, been unfair or simply not recognized someone’s value. Please forgive me and know that my approval is nothing compared to how you feel about yourself. Be kind, love everyone and remember: You do not know what you do not know — until you know.
Let the aha moments keep you seeking knowledge and use it for our community's betterment.
See you around town.
Janice Moon Crawford, as of Aug. 1, will be the past executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.