This is for all you 2016 Trump voters out there. That election seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it?
In many ways, I can get why you voted for him. If you were once a Democrat, maybe Hillary Clinton just didn’t sit right with you. If you’ve always been a Republican, well, Donald Trump was your party’s nominee, right? Sure, he was no traditional candidate, but Kasich wasn’t conservative enough, and Rubio lacked experience. And Ted Cruz? Perhaps a bit too slimy, eh? So, you went with Trump. I get it.
As for you independents, well, Trump was so wildly different that perhaps you thought he could shake things up and maybe his business sense could set our country on a better footing. Sure, you felt uncomfortable about Trump’s tweets and outrageous statements, but once in the White House, he’d get down to business and set our country on the right track.
Well, after nearly four years of Trump government, we’ve gotten ourselves into quite a spot. Sure, Trump did pass a tax cut that helped a bit, and, boy, that stock market really soared (even in a pandemic).
On the other hand, many things haven’t come to pass that should have. Is your health care better now than it was four years ago? Doubtful. How about the immigration issue, has that been solved? Mexico never did pay for a border wall, and I’m pretty sure you didn’t bargain on immigrant children being held in cages.
OK, I understand, you and I will never agree on that issue. But there are things we can all agree on. How we hold veterans in high esteem is a hallmark of our democracy, yet Trump has denigrated them and their families from the start, beginning with the late John McCain, a Navy pilot and POW. Or the Gold Star parents of Capt. Humayiun Khan (killed in action in Iraq in 2004 and buried in Arlington National Cemetery).
This may have just seemed like rough electoral politics, but Trump, while serving as commander in chief, has continued to denigrate veterans, both the wounded, and even those who gave their lives for their country, deeming them “suckers” and “losers.”
It should be noted that the incidents reported in the Atlantic Magazine were even verified by FOX News, which, despite all the desperate denials by the White House, points to an even greater veracity for these sad accounts.
And then there is President Trump’s abject failure when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. We now know through recent reporting, including audio of Trump’s own voice, that he knew of the deadly nature of this virus back in February yet lied to the American people, telling us that it would go away, just magically disappear.
He knew the virus was transmitted through the air but never took mask-wearing seriously, and early on was decidedly hostile against it.
Now, seven months later, over 191,000 Americans are dead, more than any other nation on earth, and still the pandemic continues, long after it has ended in Europe. Our country has been the laughing stock of the world for our handling of the pandemic — the U.S., the most powerful and prosperous country in the world, has failed. Do you feel good about that? Of course you don’t.
Sad to say, 2016 Trump voters, you got suckered. You never bargained for any of this, did you?
Well, now it's election time again, and, yes, our country is more polarized than ever. The pandemic has no end in sight. Unemployment is getting better, but remains high. And there is civil unrest in Trump’s America, on his presidential watch. It's time to admit it — you made a mistake. It happens to us all. Now, you have a choice: Vote for four more years of a chaotic and failed administration? Sit out the election entirely? Write in a throwaway vote? Or maybe even vote for Joe Biden?
Is Biden respectable? Yes. Experienced? You bet. A Socialist or some far-left liberal? Hardly. Look at his record.
We could do much worse than Joe Biden right now, a down-to-earth person who actually has the capability to bring people together. It's your choice. Don’t get suckered — again.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
