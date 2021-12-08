It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of the individual that I admired most in my lifetime — Sen. Bob Dole.
To know Bob Dole was to love the man, the man who persevered despite permanent scars from near death he suffered in World War II. He constantly strived to make life better for those who served our nation and for the disabled.
I worked for (he would say “with”) the senator and fellow Republicans during my graduate school years from 1972-78. He trusted me to keep his courtship of Elizabeth (Liddy) Hanford a secret and asked me only to make phone calls to her so word wouldn’t get out to the press and to his office. He was a private man despite his public persona.
He became the senator that I was closest to in those years. He and Elizabeth even invited Nancy and I as newlyweds to their wedding reception on Dupont Circle. What a beautiful union they had.
We kept in touch during his runs for the presidency, and I served as his town chairman. He spotted me in a crowd in Exeter when he announced his bid — by name. Everyone wondered who I was.
We had several meetings, including Nancy and my three boys during visits to the Red Jacket and Conway Elementary. The couple loved Cranmore and skied there a few times.
I wrote a note to him just a short while ago, wishing him well with his cancer battle, He was determined to beat it to celebrate his upcoming 100th birthday.
He still showed spunk in his letter and stated how he appreciated our friendship over the years. I had a feeling that would be our last communication.
Yes, it is a personally sad day for me, but also for the thousands of those who also had the opportunity to observe Bob Dole’s wit and political acumen and willingness to compromise with the opposition to make a stronger America. I saw him frequently doing this with such giants as Hubert Humphrey sitting right in front of me. What a civics lesson! We sure need politicians like this now in this crazy world.
So thank you, Bob Dole. You were a well-deserved American institution. You once told me, “Make every day count by doing something nice for someone.
“I haven’t missed many. It will help you sleep,” he added with a grin.
You can sleep well, my friend!
Brian Wiggin, a substitute teacher and a former history at Kennett High School, lives in Center Conway. He was a parliamentarian, page director and telephone operator in the cloakroom of the U.S. Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.