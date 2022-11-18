After reading the column by Quddus Snyder entitled “Truth wins,” it warrants a critique to the several innuendoes and borderline hostility promoting further division of an already suffering and divided country.
Let’s start with: “But my heart is too big and so here I am doling out free advice to our local charity case: Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee. Buckle up.”
From the initial implication, Mr. Snyder says he should be charging us $1,000 an hour for his political prowess, but his heart is too big and therefore giving us free advice. Does Mr. Snyder personally know the Republican Committee members that he insults as a charity case and if so, where is his big heart?
“I was scared because anti-democratic fascist movements have historically gained traction during difficult economic times … my fear was that droves of MAGA gremlins and enemies of the U.S. Constitution would gain a strong footing in Congress and state legislatures in key battleground states.”
Where do I start? Anti-democratic fascist movements and MAGA gremlins. Americans are not gremlins and have a superior mind to make decisions over a gremlin. Perhaps considering all sides of the voting spectrum would be better and open eyes to the increased suffering now caused in part, from economic hardship, due mostly by a Democratic president with executive orders and a pen and a Congress champing at the bit for their causes for years that are coming to fruition.
While Americans eat less, travel less, limit usage of gasoline and heat, and suffer economically and emotionally, how does the anti-democratic fascist movement fit into this scenario?
As he rubs the Granite State “election victory” in the faces of Americans, he also professes to be a mindreader since the independent voters leaned against the MAGA candidates because they “thought” the candidates are crazy and, also dangerous.
There are millions of loving people of all political parties that live and work together yet feel differently on voting issues. Since I don’t believe Mr. Snyder is a mindreader, perhaps he can limit the divisive insults, mind his manners, and have faith in people’s integrity. Leave our minds to ourselves.
Mr. Snyder believes that all the defeated Republicans were on the MAGA Trump train. By calling Karoline Leavitt a handmaiden, or Rep. Karen Umberger, being aligned with Steve Steiner, a MAGA assemblage of stooges, he should step back and see where he falls short of being a professional. Some of these people own local businesses with impressive backgrounds and have proved their trustworthiness.
Many participate in community activities and like Mr. Snyder, are living lives on this earth with certain beliefs that hopefully aim to build a better society. Perhaps Mr. Snyder should give credit where credit is due and leave out the words crazy, dangerous, gremlins, fascist movement, enemies of the Constitution, conspiratorial personality cults, trashy, mindless and stooges.
“If you stand hand-in-hand with our trashy neighbors who flip off the school board and fly “F***Biden” and Confederate flags, then you’ll lose the support of college educated independents, and having been defeated, you can go apply for a job, bagging groceries at Walmart.” No one likes an angry neighbor (of any party) who uses vulgarity. Parents are entitled to attend school boards and are disgusted by the current cultural events affecting their children’s education.
Is Mr. Snyder implying that the Confederate flag is directly correlated with the Republicans?
Who cares what flag is flown. We have history in this country and if a flag offends others, we have reached the point of total breakdown. It is OK to fly a rainbow flag, too, but it has connotations of a sexual revolution and rights that to some, are offensive.
Generally, flags should not be offensive to anyone since they allow Americans his/her freedom to express. And anyone bagging groceries at Walmart is admirable and should be held in highest esteem since many have two jobs to pay overextended debt due to the Democratic ideology. Can we leave out Mr. Snyder’s rants and rhetoric since after all, he claims Eugene Long’s rants are a total embarrassment?
Mr. Snyder confirms that some voters are trashy and not intelligent since his/her trashy behavior and stubborn election lies have damaged credibility among the intelligent independents. He closes with a proposal of choosing either a conspiratorial cult centered on the worship of Trump and his lies or choosing the path of truth. Yet, he fails to clarify “truths” versus MAGA lies and violence.
Both political parties can celebrate “victory” wins this election and with that fact, the “Truth wins” was a slap to many Americans. Instead of the insults and name-calling, and despite political differences, we should focus on truthful facts and, common-sense solutions to minimize Americans fears and concerns, so choices can support a free democracy for all Americans.
Bonnie Kimnach lives in Kearsarge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.