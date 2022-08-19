Joe Lentini has been doing volunteer work in Mount Washington Valley for more than 45 years.
He has also been on the Conway School Board for nine years and he has put his heart in it. Four of those years he was the board chair. Two of those years he and the board helped bring the children and parents of this valley safely though the worst pandemic that any of us have experienced in our lifetime. And he helped to manage to keep the school open the first year — one of the few in the state of New Hampshire.
What follows are some of the disparaging, disrespectful and incorrect writings that William Marvel has directed at the board and, often, at Joe specifically:
Let’s start with inappropriate comments. Mr. Marvel referred to Joe as “Smirkin’ Joe.” This is clearly meant to be derogatory. And, from my observations, Mr. Marvel himself appeared to be smirking occasionally at the last town meeting.
Mr. Marvel has called Joe insufferably arrogant and creating meetings that were full of skulduggery, stink and subterfuge. Just awful remarks. He described Joe as a dictator and “toxic” to members of the board. And to help spread the malice, Mr. Marvel described the new board chair as having questionable conduct that reflected the Lentini regime.
Joe did not have a regime, he was a member of the board and latterly the chair, with the job of encouraging discussion on any subject brought before the board and then counting the votes, of which he had only one. In no way could he force any issue. All board decisions are decided on a majority vote by the seven members. With regard to the voting in of new members, the state allows some latitude as to how a new member is elected.
Mr. Marvel has used terrible language to describe a person and a board who work tirelessly at their meetings and on their committees with the aim of safely educating our children. Realizing the full potential of each and every student.
Joe was blamed by Mr. Marvel for “instigating” the mask mandate. As I pointed out earlier, Joe Lentini has one vote on any issue. The vote of the full board makes decisions. No matter how much “instigating” a board member might do, each member has one vote — including the chair — and the majority carries the day.
As to Mr. Marvel’s comments on low scores on state tests, that is a fact. Conway scores could improve if we taught to the course(s). But we don’t do that. We are moving to teaching by competency-based education not what a child can remember out of 100 questions placed before she or he.
Of 162 students who had photographs in the Sun at graduation, about 97 are going to university or college. This does not look like a bad education to me — especially as, currently, 75 percent of degree-granting colleges and universities do not require the SAT or ACT for admission. Also, as a result of our educational focus, three of our students — out of only five in the whole country — spent the summer with NASA; others have built pieces for the International Space Station, and still others have built tiny houses. These are only a few examples of exemplary things that our students are accomplishing at Kennett.
The editorial in Tuesday’s Sun was written with civility; although it does not favor Joe, it also does not make a judgment on his effectiveness. However, it does reveal some inaccuracies. For instance, ranked choice ballots are not bad. I came in second place to Barbara Lyons after being (I’m told) the favorite. I thought the process very fair and told Barbara and the board that at the end of the meeting.
Joe’s knowledge of and dedication to the system cannot be equaled. He has been a part of just about every committee at some time. And just look at some of his volunteer work these last 45 years: ESSC instructor, board of directors of the Tuckerman Ravine patrol, former board of directors at White Mountain Waldorf School, past vice-president and team leader of Mountain Rescue Service, local EMT, member of STEM aviation program for schools, and let’s not forget about his nine years on our school board.
Let’s put Joe back on the school board, even for nine months. He will do a great job.
Bill Aughton lives in North Conway and is a former Conway School Board member.
