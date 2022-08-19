Joe Lentini has been doing volunteer work in Mount Washington Valley for more than 45 years.

He has also been on the Conway School Board for nine years and he has put his heart in it. Four of those years he was the board chair. Two of those years he and the board helped bring the children and parents of this valley safely though the worst pandemic that any of us have experienced in our lifetime. And he helped to manage to keep the school open the first year — one of the few in the state of New Hampshire.

