Saturday, Sept. 12
• Floyd W. Corson, the organist at the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway, is celebrating a significant milestone this month — his 90th birthday. The church released a special YouTube video in his honor.
• Officials said a dead dog was found along with the man who was found deceased on Sept. 10 after apparently falling from Cathedral Ledge in Bartlett.
• Cases of COVID-19 have been increasing throughout the state with 37 cases now at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, a state official said. Patricia Tilley, deputy director for the New Hampshire Division of Public Health, said UNH continues to be the most active campus for COVID-19 cases, jumping from 10 cases last week to 37 active cases. Another 25 have recovered, according to the state’s website.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
• Hunter Shannon, 24, formerly of Conway, was sentenced Sept. 14 in connection with a gun accident in which he injured himself and a woman. Charged with reckless conduct, he received a 12-month jail sentence to be suspended for four years and a fine of $1,240, of which $496 is suspended for four years.
• Kerry Eisenhaur, an information attendant at the Intervale Scenic Vista rest area, helped a woman push her SUV to safety after she ran out of gas on nearby Conway Scenic Railroad tracks.
• Police are investigating the cause of a single car rollover accident Sunday afternoon in Milton that injured a 50-year-old Patrick Shannon of Ossipee. After he was thrown from his car, Route 16 was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes.
• Embattled dog enthusiast Christina Fay insists in new legal filing that her lawsuit against the town of Wolfeboro belongs in a federal court in Washington, D.C., and should not be dismissed or moved to New Hampshire. Fay, 62, was convicted in 2018 of neglecting about 75 Great Danes that she kept on the property of her $1.5 million Wolfeboro mansion.
• It was announced that John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, was to be on hand Wednesday for the grand opening of the Conway office of the Carroll County Republicans.
• Recreation Director John Eastman and Assistant Director Mike Lane have developed guidelines for selectmen to consider at their meeting Tuesday regarding Halloween practices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
• The man who fell to his death from Cathedral Ledge Thursday was 40 years old and from New York State, New Hampshire Fish and Game said Monday. No other details were released.
• The ice is returning to the Ham Arena on West Main Street in a matter of weeks after a long shutdown. Dave Woodbury, rink manager, said crews would be on hand to replace a malfunctioning chiller unit on Wednesday.
• Purity Spring Resort in East Madison is set to begin removing its Millbrook building this month, according to Thomas Prindle, director of marketing for the family-owned resort.
• Monday’s Conway School Board meeting had a consistent theme: the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting Conway schools in real terms. All five principal reported that despite the challenges of wearing masks, doing social distancing and adjusting to new traffic patterns, both students and staff are adjusting well to the schools’ reopening.
• Two New Hampshire National Guard Black Hawk helicopters last Saturday assisted Fish and Game with simultaneous rescues of hikers, one in Franconia and the other on Mount Jefferson. The latter ended tragically as the hiker died. Both hikers were from Massachusetts.
• The zoning board was to consider variance requests from the owners of Saco River Camping Area, who are planning improvements and from the Bank of New Hampshire to put up more signs.
• Carroll County’s legislative delegation gave the Mountain View Community nursing home a big thank you in the form of a giant banner.
• State Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) has been named to a Democratic group tasked with “detecting lies” coming from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
• A suit filed by Kimberly Hatch, an Ossipee police officer before being fired in 2018 has been scheduled to be heard in New Hampshire’s federal court in February 2022. Hatch is suing Ossipee for sexual harassment and discrimination.
• The Fryeburg Business Association is holding a “pumpkin people” contest this fall. Participants must have their display completed and registered with the association by Sept. 30.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence of Arlington, Va., touted the Trump administration’s accomplishments regarding peace deals in the Middle East and domestic job creation during a campaign stop Wednesday at the new Republican field office in Conway. Joining him on the visit was Corky Messner of Wolfeboro, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.
• Conway selectmen on Tuesday unanimously voted not only to extend the town’s outdoor dining permit past Columbus Day, but also to bring it back next year, starting Memorial Day.
• Carroll County has a new chief financial officer.Fergus Cullen, 48, of Dover will be starting work on Monday. He served as chief financial officer of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover and was state Republican Party Chairman from 2007-09.
• Green Mountain Rifle Barrel Co. Inc. wants to give prospective employees a shot at work and a career. The rifle barrel manufacturer located at 153 Main St. in Conway is now hiring for machine operators and experienced CNC machine operators.
Friday, Sept. 18
• The Kennett High field hockey team will host the first athletic contest at home since last fall, facing off against rival Berlin at 4 p.m. It also will be Senior Day, in a new wrinkle to the schedule that Athletic Director Neal Weaver has encouraged.
• Dozens of skydivers descended on the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg on Thursday during Skydive New England’s annual Mount Washington Valley Boogie event.
• After a first vote ended in a 2-2 deadlock Sept. 8, selectmen Tuesday with a full board voted 3-2 to choose local marketing consultant Kathy Bennett to fill the Conway Public Library trustee vacancy left by the resignation in August of former chair Tim Westwig, who has moved out of Conway.
