Saturday, May 1
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, celebrating its 20th anniversary, launched a capital campaign, “20 Years and Onward: Preserving Land for Life” to raise money to complete the acquisition of the Dundee Community Forest in Jackson and Bartlett; fund a capital reserve for ongoing stewardship; and create an Agricultural Fund to conserve farmland and advocate for farmers and sustainability.
• Local golf courses opened for the season, looking forward to fewer restrictions than they faced in 2020.
Tuesday, May 4
• After years of being held up in court, work began clearing the land for a Market Basket grocery store in North Conway.
• Conway residents and second homeowners were able to pick up car stickers to park for free at several town recreation sites starting this week. Come Memorial Day, out-of-towners will be changed $20 per day to park at the sites.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen set the warrant for the annual town meeting to be held June 10. There are 55 warrant articles, ranging from allowing marijuana sales to fixing sidewalks.
• About 200 federal inmates were transferred to the federal prison in Berlin as a result of President Joe Biden’s decision to phase out the use of private prisons.
• The Kennett High track team was back on the road last Tuesday, traveling to Wolfeboro for its second meet of the season. The Eagles hosted a home meet May 4 with Kingwood and Plymouth.
Wednesday, May 5
• Plans were announced for the Kennett High School commencement ceremonies to once again be a chairlift graduation held at Cranmore Mountain in June, with students riding to the top of the mountain with family members to receive diplomas.
• Retired Conway Daily Sun columnist Tom McLaughin shared his views on his career and politics in an interview at his Lovell, Maine, home.
• Caitlin “Kit” Hickey and Terry McCarty were appointed to fill two open seats on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee.
• Applications for the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund opened Monday to provide grants for restaurant-related businesses that have experienced economic distress and significant operational losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic under the American Rescue Plan.
• Night construction work began in Conway Village on the NH DOT Main Street Project. The work is expected to last several weeks.
• Valley Pride Day was set to take place today, with people cleaning up the roadsides around the Mount Washington Valley. Longtime organizer Donna Woodward of Fryeburg handed the reins over to Saco Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and White Mountains Community College,announced plans to hold the White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest, July 17 and 18, focusing on sustainable outdoor recreation, health and wellness, and education.
Thursday, May 6
• The grand opening of the new North Conway Fire Station was set for May 22 at 10 a.m. The public is invited.
• The annual meeting for the North Conway Water Precinct was set to take place today in the apparatus bay of the new fire station, which will be open to provide ventilation.
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius heard arguments from short-term rental owners hoping the court would overturn the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct’s enforcement of zoning rules against them.
• Police issued a national alert for 15-year-old Gabriella Rivera of Berlin, who has been missing for a month.
• Walmart pharmacies in New Hampshire began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to walk-ins.
• The Kennett High boys’ tennis team won its match against Kingswood in Wolfeboro. Last week, the team won its home-opener with a 5-4 victory over visiting Plymouth.
Friday, May 7
• Arther Butler of Topsham, Vt., was arrested in Conway as a fugitive from Vermont, where he was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting at a party in St. Johnsbury in 2019.
• People were advised to take down bird feeders and secure garbage cans as bear sightings were becoming more prevalent in the area.
• The Maine Principal’s Association lowered the mask mandate during games and practices for high school athletes in the Pine Tree State. Students at Kennett High School in Conway are still required to wear masks.
• Gov. Chris Sununu at his weekly news conference detailed how he intends to spend millions of dollars the state expects to recoup in CARES Act Funds and new funding from the American Rescue Plan.
• The Bartlett School Board this week recognized Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic by adding an additional year to his contract and giving him a $2,000 one-time stipend.
