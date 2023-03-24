Saturday, March 18
• To celebrate Maple Sugar Month and New Hampshire Maple Weekend (March 18-19), U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Gov. Chris Sununu visited maple syrup operations in Tamworth. Producers reported a good start to the season, which depends on warm days and cold nights to make the sap flow.
• The Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported that a skier was temporarily buried in an avalanche on March 15 on Wildcat B, located north of Wildcat Ski Area along the Wildcat Ridge in Carter Notch. The skier was not injured but was “critically buried” under the snow for more than six minutes before being found and dug out by another skier.
• Assistance Canine Training Services has named one of the puppies in their most recent litter Jonesy, after The Conway Daily Sun’s Education/Sports Editor Lloyd Jones. Jonesy’s 18-24 month journey to become an assistance dog will be shared through the Sun and social media.
Tuesday, March 21
• The 2023 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon was held under bluebird, windless conditions with plentiful snow on March 18. Ed Warren, 37, of Bethlehem was the fastest man and Amelia Kerner, 40, of Norwich, Vt., was the fastest woman in the individual category of the five-part race on Mount Washington. Team winners were three Mount Washington Valley teams: Off the Couch of Intervale, Andes Slayers for women’s and the Valley Originals squad for co-ed teams.
• Center Conway Fire Precinct residents voted to welcome Redstone Fire District to join it. Redstone voters were scheduled to vote on the merger Tuesday.
• Carroll County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard denied reconsideration of a lawsuit that sought to stop the building of a new gas station at the former Boyle’s Market in Effingham. The planning board is scheduled to hold a continuation of the public hearing on the project on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the town office at 68 School St. in Effingham.
• The Carroll County Republican Committee will host presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on April 15 at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in Conway.
• A 13-year-old was injured while skiing at the King Pine Ski Area in East Madison on Sunday.
• Janine Bean announced she was challenging Etienne Vallee for a Conway Village Fire District commissioner's seat being vacated by Tom Buco. Bean is a write-in candidate and Vallee is on the ballot.
Wednesday, March 22
• The state champion Kennett High girls’ basketball team paid a visit to Pine Tree School in Center Conway to meet students and play exhibition games against the Pine Tree staff.
• Madison residents voted by secret ballot last Saturday to put $80,000 aside in the event the town has to clash with short-term rental owners. Last year, voters passed an article that some town officials believe effectively banned new STRs, and they have sent out notices to some STR owners asking them not to rent again.
• Kamden Burke won the A Division and Marley Dunstan the women’s title at the 48th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup at Attitash in Bartlett on March 17. The race raised about $20,000 for the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
• The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson completed an extensive renovation of the Carriage House, the property’s standalone event space.
• Diana Gleeson was unanimously selected to serve as the Bridgton Academy’s 49th head of school; she will begin her tenure on July 1.
• Tri-County Community Action Program and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce are partnering to help support the workforce in Carroll County through a grant-funded vehicle repair program offering a free inspection and repairs up to $1,000 for those who are eligible based on income.
Thursday, March 23
• Clearing of land by the Garland Lumber Co. of Center Conway for the Kennett Co. began on the 8-acre corner lot at the intersection of Eagles Way and Route 302 Tuesday as the first step in the start of construction for the expansive, multifaceted Ridgeline Community project.
• Twenty people came to the Conway Library Trustees meeting Tuesday to protest what they said was an inappropriate book in the children’s room. Staff said someone in the group had stolen the book, “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg.
• Town Planner Jamel Torres told the Conway School Board’s ad hoc school closure committee on March 16 that of the many housing projects in the works, most won’t be single-family homes nor will they be affordable and it is hard for young families to find housing in town.
Friday, March 24
• The Tamworth School Board is considering its options concerning where its high school students go to secondary school. Tamworth now sends its high school-age students to Kennett High School in Conway, but the committee also is sizing up Fryeburg Academy in Maine and Moultonborough Academy. A listening session is planned for April 4 at 7 p.m. in the K.A. Brett School cafeteria.
• Residents of Redstone Fire District at their annual meeting Tuesday voted to dissolve the district and merge with Center Conway Fire Precinct.
• Conway Village Fire District voters next Tuesday will be asked whether they want to dissolve the district by Jan. 1, 2024, but village Commissioner Mike DiGregorio plans to ask voters to wait until 2025.
• Conway selectmen are seeking one or two candidates to serve as an alternate on the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment for a three-year term that would expire in 2026.
• The state Supreme Court overturned former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn’s convictions for domestic violence and simple assault.
• Kennett High hosted two international honor society induction ceremonies on Tuesday, inducting 16 new members into the French and Spanish honor societies.
