Saturday, Aug. 22
• From pollinators to predators, the bug world has it all, and it’s amazing the role they play in our ecosystem.
• New Hampshire has more than 20 different species of fireflies or “lightning bugs” as they are often referred to.
• The World Traveler Signpost of Lynchville, Maine, has become a historic landmark. You may be in the Pine Tree State, you can also go to Paris, Denmark, Sweden, Poland and Mexico without ever leaving the state.
• The Bartlett Historical Society has taken another major leap forward in its quest to renovate the former St. Joseph Church building in Bartlett. The 130-year-old roof has been replaced but more funds are neded.
• Fifteen candidates ranging from U.S. Senate to delegate to the Republican Convention, took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ Five-Minute Republican Forum via Zoom on Aug. 18.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• Motorcycle Week opened to a different vibe this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 90 bikers took part in the 14th annual Peter Makris Memorial Run when generally it draws between 200 and 200 riders.
• Over 50 people turned out for a protest March 22 in Center Sandwich against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s service cuts. It was organized by local resident Leonard Witt.
• Chris Spinney, 35, of Conway, who was tased and pepper-spayed by Bartlett police on June 6 during a traffic stop for having an outdated inspection sticker on his vehicle, failed to appear in court on Aug. 18, leading Circuit Judge Charles Greenhalgh to issue an electronic bench warrant for his arrest.
• North Country Cares’ seventh annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway at the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway on Aug. 14 featured a new drive-thru format that was deemed a great success by Executive Director Emily Smith-Mossman as 175 backpacks were given out.
• Concord Democrats Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky are vying to be the nominee for their party for governor. They are in a heated race that voters will decide on Sept. 8. The winner will in all likelihood take on Republican incumbent Chris Sununu in the general election set for Nov. 3.
• White Mountains Community College will open for the fall semester on Aug. 31 with a plan that provides for both face-to-face and remote learning.
• River Road in North Conway east of the popular First Bridge swimming area was closed to vehicular traffic for 40 minutes last Saturday after a medical issue caused a man to veer off the road and strike the base of the Conway Scenic Railroad overhead track.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Conway Police Chief Ed Wagner announced Tuesday that he will retire after 25 years on the force on Sept. 30. Lt. Chris Mattei has been named his successor by the police commissioners.
• A 59-year-old Conway man was struck and killed Monday night by a motor vehicle on East Main Street near the intersection of Odell Hill Road.
• Conway School Board Chair Joe Lentini said allowing football to be played this fall will not set a good example amid the coronavirus and the need for people to social distance of 6 feet or more.
• Nearly three dozen volunteers helped distribute groceries courtesy of the New Hampshire Food Bank at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Center Ossipee on Aug. 21. A little over 37,000 pounds of food was given to families in just two hours.
• State Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield) and the towns of Tamworth and Ossipee are growing impatient with Carroll County’s inability to produce a timely audit and fear that the county’s financial woes may portend financial calamity or possibly a delay in the towns’ ability to issue fall tax bills accurately.
• The non-profit Freedom Village Store, which has been closed to the public since spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Settlers Green’s proposal to open a Market Basket store in North Conway got a major boost Tuesday from the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The owners of North Conway Grand Hotel, which sits adjacent to the site of the as-yet unbuilt store, had delayed construction through a series of lawsuits, but Tuesday, the recent Supreme Court opinion, written by Associate Justice Patrick Donovan, ruled in Settlers Green’s favor, clearing the way for construction to begin.
• Police identified the man who was struck and killed on East Main Street on Monday night as 59-year-old Phillip Martin of Center Conway. Friends described Phillip Martin of Center Conway as a hardworking restaurant worker who loved photography.
• School is scheduled to start at Madison Elementary School on Monday with the majority of the students going to face-to-face instruction while a remote option is also being offered. Students will only be required to wear masks in the school when social distancing is not possible.
• Outgoing Carroll County Jail Superintendent Jason Henry, who is leaving at the end of the month, on Wednesday again pitched to county commissioners the idea of medication-assisted treatment. the majority of the county commissioners oppose the idea.
• The Mount Washington Valley All-Stars were crowned Cal Ripken U12 District 3 champs on Tuesday night after topping the Berlin-Gorham All-Stars 1-0 in the title game at Whitaker Field in North Conway.
Friday, Aug. 28
• The Conway School Board accepted staff resignations due to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night — but also had to accept one from a new hire who was unable to find affordable housing.
• Town officials are looking for ways to rein in trash being thrown along the Saco and Swift rivers this summer. Most respect their surroundings. But some have shown little regard for the time-honored axiom of carry in, carry out. Bob Tagliaferri of Saco Bound Canoe said it’s only a small segment of visitors that cause the problem.
• Zac Mercauto, 23, of Fryeburg, Maine, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said a large road sign he helped make was defaced recently and that Ossipee police have been notified of the vandalism.
• Jessica DellaValla, the program director of Project SUCCEED for the Conway School District, will see an increase in work hours from 25 to 34 per week. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conway School Board realized the importance of the before- and after-school program.
• Conway police charged Zachary Vincent Sequeira, 31, of Danvers, Mass., on Tuesday with burglary of a Charles Road residence. Charles Road runs parallel to the Saco River in Center Conway. Police say he used the Saco River — possibly traveling in a tube — on the night of 12 to commit the burglary.
• Parker Fairfield Jr. of Denmark, Maine, has documented a cross-country trip he took with his father amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a photo book he’s published called “Isolated on the Road.”
