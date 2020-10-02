Saturday, Sept. 26
• Foliage season has begun and the Sun offered a list of the best viewing locations. Forestry experts and tourism officials had differing opinions on how the drought in New Hampshire will affect the colors.
• Gov. Chris Sununu enacted water-saving measures, smoking and fire bans in response to the drought and the high danger of wildfires.
• While some traditional fall events, like the Fryeburg Fair, have gone virtual this year, others remain open, including the Sherman Farm’s Corn Maize and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pumpkin People.
• Fryeburg Academy canceled its first sports event since last February, a cross-country running meet, as the Maine CDC recategorized Oxford County from a “green” to “yellow” designation due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• The Conway Bypass, which has been part of state Department of Transportation planning since the mid-1990s, had been removed from the state’s latest 10-year transportation plan.
• Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes campaigned in North Conway on Monday and met with local business leaders.
• Republican legislative candidates Mark McConkey of Freedom, Nicole Nordlund of Madison and Norman Tregenza of Bartlett, planned three town hall forums: one Wednesday in Tamworth, one Oct. 17 in Madison and one Oct. 29. in Freedom Democrats Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) were invited but declined, questioning the safety of the meetings.
• Carroll County nursing home administrator Howie Chandler said staff and residents of Mountain View Community in Ossipee have now tested negative for COVID-19. Since August, seven staff and four residents tested positive for the virus. One currently ill resident remains in the hospital.
• The Kennett High School football team won its season opener, 38-0, over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough in Center Harbor.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Ed Wagner retired as Conway’s police chief, after serving in that capacity for 15½ years. He is being succeeded by Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei.
• Conway resident Deb Detzer noted that a section of the Saco River turned turquoise on Monday. The state Department of Transportation officials said the color change was due to bridge workers churning up clay-like material.
• The Bartlett School Board voted not to retain up to 2.5 percent of the Fiscal Year 2020 fund balance or to retain such fund balance percentages in future years. The school district has a surplus of $580,320, which will be used to offset taxes.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it will move from 2617 White Mountain Highway a half-mile south to 2473 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment approved new signs for the Bank of New Hampshire branch building being built behind the new town hall in Conway Village and also approved lighting, driveway and parking variances for Saco River Camping Area in North Conway.
• The Ham Ice Arena, closed since March, prepared to reopen Oct. 12.
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Conway Town Hall began moving from its old quarters in Center Conway to the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village. The town clerk’s office will remain at the old location until after the election Nov. 3.
• Following a North Conway visit from Donald Trump Jr., where some of the 300 or so supporters wore masks and others didn’t, the Sun asked Associate New Hampshire Attorney General Anne Edwards about enforcement of the state’s mask order. Edwards said the 100-person mask rule would apply to such an event, but that penalties are only assessed for flouting the order or acting recklessly.
• Lobster Trap Restaurant owner Billy Cuccio, asked Conway selectmen to require permits for protests, saying protesters at Trump Jr.’s campaign rally at the restaurant last week damaged his property. Town officials denied the request and said protests are a free speech issue.
• The Conway School District will receive $506,834 in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Superintendent Kevin Richard said the money will go toward personal protective equipment, outdoor tents, building modifications, remote instruction; and other costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Conway selectmen voted to hire Granicus/Host Compliance of Denver to undertake an inventory of the town’s short-term rentals.
• Kennett High School seniors who won parking spots at the school in the annual lottery are carrying on the tradition of painting personal designs on their spots.
Friday, Oct. 2
• Chris Mattei was sworn in as Conway’s 21st police chief in the department’s 79-year history.
• Three longtime members of the Conway Police Department — Chief Ed Wagner, Cpl. Sean McGrath and dispatcher Jim Mykland — were honored on their retirement.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that the demolition of and slide-in replacement for the Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee will begin Oct. 16. The project will require the closure of Route 16 in Ossipee at the Bearcamp River for three days.
