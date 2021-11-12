Saturday, Nov. 6
• With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, local cooks shared their memories of cooking, family, community and love.
• The 24th annual Inn to Inn Cookie Tour is set to take place this year with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• Pine Tree School became the first school in SAU 9 to move into the red COVID-19 designation this school year, instituting strict guidelines in smaller cohorts, after the K-6 school in Center Conway jumped to a record 15 cases.
• A new sign at Elaine Conners Wildcare in Madison honors longtime director Cathie Gregg in whose name the wildlife rehabilitation facility at the center has been named.
• Madison Planning Board announced it is considering proposing regulations to allow short-term rentals by special exception.
• The Lovell, Maine, Comprehensive Plan committee plans to hold a public meeting on Monday at the Lovell Town Hall to share results a community survey of citizens for information and opinions on the quality of life and direction for town planning.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• The Conway School Board’s meeting was cut short Monday after seven people who declined to adhere to the board’s mask policy entered the Professional Development Center at SAU 9. Most refused to put on masks, causing Chairman Joe Lentini to adjourn less than halfway through the board’s agenda.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate but will seek a fourth term as governor.
• Former state Reps. Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) and Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) voiced disapproval of changes being proposed for the Granite State’s two congressional districts that would move most Carroll County towns, including Conway, from the 1st into the 2nd Congressional District.
• The Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club was set to open its headquarters at Settlers Green Wednesday for the Angels & Elves program, which provides Christmas gifts for underserved children.
• Local business leaders were pleased the border with Canada has reopened to vaccinated Canadians, and expected the move to boost the local economy.
Thursday, Nov. 11
• The trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, charged in the 2019 collision that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, originally on the docket for Nov. 29, was continued for five months on a defense motion.
• Spectrum donated 35 Samsung Galaxy tablets, along with a donation of $2,500, to the Gibson Center for Senior Services to aid in the center’s one-on-one computer literacy program.
• The Eastern Slope Ski Club 51st Ski Sale was set for Friday and Saturday at the North Conway Community Center in North Conway Village.
• Several people in Tamworth heard a loud boom and had their homes shaken Monday night by what may have been a meteor.
• Carroll County Commissioner Terry McCarthy was named N.H. Commissioner of the Year and Register of Deeds Lisa Scott was honored as N.H. Register of the Year at the annual New Hampshire Association of Counties annual conference.
• Memorial Hospital in North Conway announced it would hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic aimed at vaccinating children, aged 5-11, Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the hospital parking lot. Vaccinations are free and the event is open to everyone.
• The state of New Hampshire announced it would open up new fixed vaccination sites as it faces rising COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. The first two are expected to open in Plymouth and Berlin.
Friday, Nov. 12
• With the budget season on the horizon, Conway Municipal Budget Committee Chairman Jim LeFebvre said he would ask both his colleagues and the public to wear masks when they convene in Conway School District facilities this winter. The move followed the lead of the Conway School Board, which has required masks at its meetings since last month due to a large uptick in COVID-19 cases.
• A 3-year-old child got sick from heroin and the mother, Josselyn Henry, 29, of Brownfield, Maine, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
• Gov. Chris Sununu encouraged parents to log on to state website vaccines.nh.gov as soon as possible to get their kids vaccinated after COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 were approved by the state last year.
• Project SUCCEED received a $50,000 anonymous donation for its before- and after-school programs for kids.
• Richard Park, a short-term rental owner whose case against the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct was mostly dismissed last month, asked a Superior Court judge for reconsideration, arguing that a planning board is necessary to give a “solid scientific, statistical basis to justify zoning.” The KLP lacked one.
• More than 250 people gathered Thursday in North Conway’s Schouler Park for Veterans Day ceremonies presented by American Legion Post 95 of North Conway, assisted by Post 46 of Conway and featuring the playing of the Kennett High Band.
