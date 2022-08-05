Saturday, July 30
• Retiring Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Janice Crawford looked back at over 25 years in the tourism industry, at King Pine/Purity Spring Resort in East Madison and chamber.
• Maine Water representatives in an interview talked about plans to build a treatment facility for a Fryeburg, Maine, town well that has higher concentrations of PFAS, (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) than allowed by the state.
• James Gray, 44, of Conway and Michael Taylor, 29, of Parsonsfield, Maine, were indicted on several charges of theft of catalytic converters from towns in Carroll and Oxford, Maine, counties.
• Tyler Ray, director of Granite Outdoor Alliance, brought the outdoor business community together for a paddle down the Saco River to learn about a statewide plan to take stock of what the state has for outdoor recreation and what it means to the state’s economy.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
• Food Network’s Emmy-winning host Guy Fieri came to North Conway’s Cigar Shenanigans Cigar & Cocktail Lounge on July 29 to promote his new line of cigars.
• Rebecca Miller asked the Conway School Board to allow her daughter to remain at Madison Elementary School after she moved to Conway because she couldn’t find housing in Madison. The board denied the request.
• Conway Village Fire District commissioners prepared to hold a public information session Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station on the pros and cons of dissolving the district.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
• Chad McCarthy took over as the new chief of the North Conway Fire Department, following the retirement of longtime Chief Pat Preece.
• William Michael Garofano, 27, of Bartlett was killed after being struck by a car July 30.
• The Ham Arena ice-skating facility in Conway opened for the season.
• N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval, testifying in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, said Jarheads Motorcycle Club President Albert Mazza, one of seven members of the club killed in the June 21, 2019, crash on Route 2 in Randolph, was legally drunk at the time of the crash. The defense is arguing Mazza’s motorcycle crossed the center line into the pickup truck and flatbed trailer driven by Zhukovsky, and the crash was Mazza’s fault.
• The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy’s annual Aviation Day will take place at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, on Aug. 27.
• The Conway Planning Board conditionally approved the 83-acre Ridgeline Community to be developed by Continuum Health Services LLC north of Kennett High in Redstone.
• White Mountain Independents launched a $1,000 shopping promotion. In a drawing to be held in January, one winner will receive $1,000 in gift certificates that can be redeemed at any of 25 member stores.
• Memorial Hospital in North Conway is preparing to respond to the monkeypox outbreak that has spread worldwide over the past few months.
• The state on Tuesday removed a fecal bacteria advisory for Conway Lake Town Beach, reopening the beach for swimming.
• White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway plans an open house Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. in honor of National Health Center Week.
Thursday, Aug. 4
• A fast-moving fire destroyed a barn/garage owned by Christine and Vernon Greenwood and several automobiles on Route 302 in Bartlett Village on Wednesday. Officials are trying to determine the cause.
• The Conway School Board rejected a proposal to use federal funds to create a $100,000-a-year teacher mentor position.
• Olivia Pope, 28, of North Conway pleaded guilty to Class B felony conspiracy to commit theft Sept. 21, 2021, outside the North Conway Hannaford and was sentenced to three months in jail, suspended.
• Eight charges relating to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in the 2019 crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were dismissed on Wednesday, but 15 charges related to whether Zhukovskyy was driving negligently or recklessly remain.
Friday, Aug. 5
• Temperatures soared to the mid-90s and the dew point topped 70, moving into an oppressive level on Thursday. The hot weather is expected to continue through Sunday.
• The Conway School Board agreed to establish two dean of student positions at Kennett High School to replace the vice principal and the student advocate at the Mount Washington Valley Academy.
• The defense in the Zhukovskyy trial called witnesses, one of whom said he did not see Zhukovskyy’s truck repeatedly cross into the eastbound lane or weave out of its lane.
• Eighty-year-old cyclist Gil MacDonald is riding 150 miles this week to benefit the Pan-Mass Challenge’s fight against cancer.
• The Madison selectmen said that although they believe a town meeting vote made short-term rentals illegal in Madison, the town doesn’t have much money to fight STRs in court.
• The Way Station and MWV Supports Recovery, non-profit programs that support the homeless and those with drug addictions, respectively, told Conway selectmen of plans for offering new services and asked for help getting grants.
• Robbie MacDougall and Cory Beckwith of Parsonsfield, Maine, asked for help in finding their lost pet parrot, who flew away on Tuesday.
