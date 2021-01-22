Saturday, Jan. 16
• Staff photographer Jamie Gemmiti left the Sun, where he worked for nearly 20 years, to pursue new directions in his art and Zen practice.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen expressed concern about Conway’s plan to charge for parking at several recreation sites.
• Out-of-town bird-watching enthusiasts dressed in camouflage and carrying long-lens cameras sparked concerns about domestic terrorism as they wandered around Gorham looking for Bohemian waxwings.
• Kennett Middle School staff led a holiday fitness challenge at the school and raised over $400 for the Chip Kennett Teen Center.
• A young man who suffered a slip-and-fall accident Thursday night at a house on Stark Road in Center Conway died of his injuries.
• Traffic on North-South Road in North Conway had to be rerouted briefly following a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Seavey Street on Jan. 15.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Memorial Hospital announced that it is setting up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village as Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans to open Phase 1B of vaccinations to include anyone age 65 and older and people at high risk from the disease due to medical issues.
• The FBI warned there may be protests nationwide leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Local Republicans said they were unaware of any protests going on locally or at the statehouse.
• About 20 people participated in a 2.5-mile peace march from Redstone to North Conway’s Schouler Park Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• Volunteers distributed over 10 tons of food at the New Hampshire Food Bank’s mobile drive-thru pantry in Ossipee Jan. 16-17.
• Police asked for the public’s help in investigating several catalytic converter thefts.
• Fryeburg’s new police chief, Aaron Mick, who was hired by the town in December without becoming a certified officer, was granted a certification waiver by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy board of trustees.
• Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School over last weekend.
• New owners of Gorham Paper and Tissue have renamed the mill White Mountain Paper Co. and said they will undergo a major overhaul to turn it into a modern and efficient operation.
• Fish and Game Conservation Officer Christopher Egan fractured his leg while on snowmobile patrol in Pittsburg on Jan. 18.
Thursday, Jan. 21
• Two selectmen and as many as 19 other people associated with Ossipee town government and their family members contracted COVID-19 over the past month.
• School officials in SAU 9 said they hoped they have reached the peak in post-holiday COVID-19 cases and still believe face-to-face instruction is better educational tool than remote learning. There have been 58 cases in SAU 9 since the start of the school year.
• In two separate incidents, four people climbing Mount Washington’s Huntington Ravine on Jan. 16 were caught in high winds and blowing whiteout conditions and had to call 911.
• Jedidiah Hounsell, 24, of Conway faces several charges, including assault against an older relative and cruelty to animals relating to an incident Jan. 14.
• A newly formed group, Being Peace MWV, gathered in North Conway’s Schouler Park for a prayer vigil to mark the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
• New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Gov. Chris Sununu applauded the inauguration of a new president and vice president Wednesday and echoed hopes for unity going forward in the Granite State and across the nation.
Friday, Jan. 22
• Longtime Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler on Wednesday announced his resignation to become the executive director of Peabody Home in Franklin, a senior living facility.
• School administrators trimmed another $380,000 off the district’s proposed budget. The proposed operating budget, which the Conway School Board voted 7-0 to bring forward to the March deliberative meeting, is now $37,065,496, which is $888,036 over last year.
• Former Kennett High standout and Major League All-Star pitcher Jeff Locke pitching clinics for the Home Run Bulldogs.
• With 12 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 9, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School will stay remote until at least Jan. 29.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday approved two special exceptions for a 160-foot cell tower to be built off of Artist Falls Road in North Conway.
• In front of about 50 people, Ossipee selectmen Tuesday honored outgoing Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duchesne and announced his successor, Anthony Castaldo, promoting him from lieutenant to chief.
• Gov. Chris Sununu urged the 300,000 people eligible to register for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Friday to be patient and expect a long wait, while saying the state is prepared for at least 100,000 contacts through the website vaccines.nh.gov on that day.
