Saturday, Dec. 4
• Local ski areas preparing to open for the 2021-22 season said last year saw many skier visits despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and they expect a busy season again this year, improvements and changes at their resorts.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-District 1) announced he is running for re-election and was planning to visit North Conway on Sunday, Dec. 5.
• Kennett High and Middle schools unveiled winter sports guidelines with masks optional for officials and students participating in practice or games. Fans limited to four family members. Basketball and hockey games will be live-streamed.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• Over 100 Lovell, Maine residents attended a planning board meeting to weigh in on a proposal to build a 35-megawatt solar farm on private property.
• Cody Parmenter, 28, and Olivia Pope, 27, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the North Conway Hannaford parking lot.
• Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled some testimony regarding erratic driving would not be heard at the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy on charges relating to the 2019 crash that caused the death of seven motorcyclists.
• Local veterans reflected on the 80th anniversary of the Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Naval Fleet at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1941.
• Two young girls were killed in a rollover crash Dec. 5 in Littleton after the vehicle in which they were riding went off Interstate 93.
• A shortage of referees could change the high school basketball season schedule. With the number of officials dramatically declining in recent years, some games simply may not take place or at least not on the originally scheduled date.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
• The Conway Planning Board was set to review plans for a proposed car wash next to the Davis Park tennis courts in Conway; a bank-retail-restaurant complex at the former Friendly’s on Route 16 in North Conway; a new TD Bank to be constructed on the site of the present facility on Eastman Road; and a 27-lot Phase 2 Saco River Run subdivision off Route 302 and Goshen Road in Center Conway.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School avoided a court battle last week when the council agreed not to sell Lot 5, the land the school uses for outdoor classrooms.
• Officials from ISO-New England — an independent system operator created in 1997 to operate the New England power system — said if generators lack access to enough fuel, and a prolonged cold snap grips the region, rolling blackouts may happen.
Thursday, Dec. 9
• Conway selectmen decided to hold Independence Day fireworks on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
• Jim Hill, head of administrative services for the district, says he was able to lock in the Conway School District for the coming year at the rate of $2.62 per gallon for fuel oil, much less than the $3.50 the district had budgeted for.
• Madison residents complained to the town planning board that short-term rentals are destroying their neighborhood. Meanwhile, the planners said they won’t bring an article regulating STRs to voters in March.
• Coos County Family Health Services got a grant of nearly a half-million dollars to help establish a Teaching Health Center Residency Program.
• The state of New Hampshire opened four new fixed vaccination sites to address long waits and delays in people getting COVID-19 vaccinations. The sites, open to walk-ins only, are in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester.
• During a community Zoom meeting Friday, Dr. Matt Dunn, Memorial Hospital’s medical director, made an impassioned plea for people to get vaccinated and keep masking up as hospital resources are strained across New England and COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Friday, Dec. 10
• The lack of public restroom facilities in North Conway continues to be a problem, and Conway town officials said they plan to hold a video conference next Thursday to discuss having the Intervale Scenic Vista visitors’ center be open to the public seven days a week after receiving complaints that people have stopped there only to find the facilities closed.
• Dale Hamilton, 85, looked back on his career as a member of the North Conway Fire department for 59 years.
• Gov. Chris Sununu called on the New Hampshire National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help hospitals with the COVID-19 surge as numbers of cases, already the highest the state has seen, continue to rise.
• A skier in Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington triggered a shallow soft slab avalanche on Sunday, and while he was uninjured, the slide triggered a second avalanche, catching a second skier, who was seriously injured.
• Les Otten, developer of The Balsams, unveiled plans to have a national non-profit organization build the new hotel and conference center that he has planned for the Dixville Notch resort that shuttered several years ago.
• A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury indicted a Larry Moody, 32, of Bartlett on a felony count of burglary after he was apprehended allegedly trying to crack the safe at the Red Parka Pub and Steakhouse in Glen on Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.