Saturday, Aug. 27
• The Bluebird Project, headed by Eliza Grant of Intervale and Kit Hickey of North Conway, is rehabbing the historic Bunker Building on Pine Street to add to the inventory of housing in the area.
• Days after a rollover one-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison claimed the life of Kevin Sargent. 44, of Albany, two more people who were in the Tahoe died: Ann Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, and Michael Siebel, 44, of North Conway, died at Maine Medical Center.
• On Aug. 25 a hiker from Quebec collapsed and died at the summit of Mount Washington. His name has not been released by N.H. Fish and Game.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
• Vikram Mansharamani (R-Lincoln), 48, an entrepreneur, economist, author and former Yale and Harvard lecturer who is running for U.S. Senate, sat down for an editorial board with the Sun.
• Harold Hill Jr., 32, who was indicted on charges he drove at a high speed into the Conway Public Library, causing the death of his passenger, may be going to trial early next year.
• North-South Road was closed for most of the day Monday to allow for roundabout construction. As a result, traffic was tied up on Route 16, the only other direct artery to North Conway from the south.
• Jay Lewis, 64, of New Hampton is one of six Republicans seeking to be the party’s nominee for governor. The self-dubbed “biker candidate” sat down with the Sun on Aug. 19 for an editorial board.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
• MSAD 72 schools were set to start today (Wednesday) while SAU 9 were starting Thursday and SAU 13 schools next Tuesday.
• State Sen. Chuck Morse of Salem, 61, is hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) in the general election. On Monday, accompanied by former House Speaker Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett), he sat for an editorial board with the Sun.
• The North Conway Community Center Board of Directors recently announced Phil Ouellette, 59, of North Conway is the center’s new executive director. Ouellette, a former advertising sales manager for the Sun, succeeds Carrie Burkett. He’ll start Sept. 6.
• Tatyana Bardakh, 57, of Newton, Mass., was hiking Sunday on Mount Kearsarge, when a dog she had on a leash pulled her and she severely injured her ankle. Rescuers placed her in a litter and carried her to the trailhead.
• The four Republicans running for three House seats in Carroll County District 1 — Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Frank McCarthy and incumbent Karen Umberger provided answers to the Sun’s candidate questionnaire.
• Conway Scenic Railroad’s new Budd Vista Dome car arrived by rail last Saturday. The car was acquired from the Orford Express dinner train in Quebec.
• The Conway Planning Board adopted new architectural design standards that adds “Mountain Town ambiance” to the “New England style” it previously required for new buildings along the Route 16 corridor.
Thursday, Sept. 1
• With two days until the deadline, four people — Steve Angers, Linda Burns, Jac Cuddy and Mike DiGregorio — have already offered to fill an eight-month seat on the Conway School Board. Selectmen are expected to make a decision in September.
• Wolfeboro incumbents from House District 6 Brodie Deshaies, John MacDonald are facing a primary challenge from fellow Republicans Lawrence Borland and Katy Peternel, also of Wolfeboro. The four answered the Sun’s candidate questionnaire.
• The new CEO of MaineHealth, Andy Mueller, visited North Conway last Friday to review operations at Memorial Hospital, the health system’s only New Hampshire hospital. While in town, Mueller paid a visit to the Sun, along with Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen, to discuss what the future holds for MaineHealth.
• Police last week arrested a man in Conway who was charged with secretly recording his niece in her bedroom and then falsifying physical evidence. Frederick Christenhusz, 48, of Sunset Beach, Calif., was arrested by Conway police on Aug. 26.
• Up to 300 aviation enthusiasts attended the second annual Aviation Day for the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy at Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine, on Aug. 27, with many standing in line to go for a flight while others feasted on burgers and hot dogs served up by volunteers.
Friday, Sept. 2
• All SAU 9 schools — Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree schools in Conway along with the Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School — reported a smooth first day.
• The late father of former longtime Kearsarge resident Dwight A. Smith Jr., 97, was posthumously honored Wednesday morning with a ceremony at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).
• Congressional hopeful Karoline Leavitt (R-Hampton) on Wednesday sparred with Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue about Donald Trump and the economy during a combative editorial board meeting, held via conference call, and during which she twice threatened to hang up the phone.
• According to Brian Fitzgerald from the Mount Washington Observatory, the average maximum, minimum and mean local temperatures for the month of August all approached new records.
• Fryeburg Rec Director Rick Buzzell said about $4,000 worth of weed trimmers, tool sets and tables and chairs were stolen while he was on vacation.
