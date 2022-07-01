CONWAY — Uncle Sam is going to be busy over the next few days, as the Mount Washington Valley gets ready to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday.
Parades, live entertainment, a big race in Bridgton, Maine, and plenty of fireworks are all on tap this Fourth of July weekend.
After two years of dealing with concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as hurdles caused by the Main Street construction project, Conway’s annual Independence Day Parade will take its original route through Conway Village on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
In addition, a full slate of festivities will return to North Conway’s Schouler Park, with live entertainment, vendors and a fireworks extravaganza to close out the day.
New this year, the parade has a sponsor — White Mountain Oil & Propane — and cash prizes will be awarded for the top two floats and top antique vehicle.
In 2020, Conway suspended all of its Fourth of July festivities. In 2021, the parade route was shortened due to road construction and went only from Hillside Avenue down Washington Street to the four-way traffic lights, then turned east to the Irving Gas Station and ended at Conway Marketplace.
Retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes will serve as this year’s grand marshal. Holmes, who was the town’s assessor for 20 years, became town manager on Aug. 1, 2017, and will retire on July 31.
“I think it’s a good way to honor Tom as he goes out, for all his service to the town,” incoming Town Manager Johnny Eastman said.
This marks the second time that Holmes has been bestowed this lofty honor. In 2017, he rode in a convertible with then-retiring Town Manager Earl Sires.
Officials at Conway Parks and Rec were thrilled to announce that the Independence Day Parade will take its original route through Conway Village this Fourth of July.
Parade participants are asked to gather by 1 p.m. at Hillside Avenue in Conway Village.
The parade route will travel from there onto Washington Street, veering right at the traffic lights onto Route 16 and ending just beyond Kennett Middle School as participants will turn right onto Olympia Lane and follow the route to the grand parking lot in between Conway Elementary and the middle school. Floats will unload there.
Anyone having a motorized vehicle or float in the parade must fill out a parade application.
Any float that will be in the parade needs to be inspected by Town of Conway Recreation staff before the parade start.
Each float must have an 18-inch or higher railing.
“We want this to be a parade for everyone and a day to celebrate and remember. It’s been more than two years since we’ve really been able to celebrate,” Assistant Conway Rec Director Todd Gallagher told the Sun.
The top float will receive $300, the runner-up gets $200, and the top antique car will receive $100.
“We’ve received about 10 applications for people to be in the parade,” Gallagher said last week. “That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s already more than we’ve had in the past. I imagine we’ll have some antique cars show up the day of, along with walkers and children on bikes.”
To obtain an application to put a float into the parade, go to the Conway Rec website (tinyurl.com/yt2vuuss).
Gallagher said a judging table will be set up on the front walkway at Kennett Middle School. Richie Hansen and Brian Wiggin of the Kennett High School Alumni Associationand Jolene Gushee of the Friends of Conway Rec have been asked to judge this year’s parade.
Then at 4:15 p.m., activities will shift to North Conway, where 12-year-old Juliauna Hicks will kick things off with the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Hicks, 12, is a camper at Conway Rec this summer.
“Juliana has done solos for her dance company,” said Gallagher. “She also sang the national anthem for the track meet at Kennett this spring. She’s very excited to perform. I think she’ll do a great job.”
The Tina Titzer Act One Dance Company will take to the Schouler Park entertainment stage next, followed at 5:30 p.m. by music from Mike Malkin and Becca Deschenes.
At 7:30 p.m., the Riley Parkhurst Project will lead into the fireworks show by Atlas Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Six local vendors will be in the park.
“We’ll have vendors on hand with cotton candy, apple crisp, pretzels and hot dogs,” Gallagher. “These vendors have all been with us before — pre-pandemic — and we’re happy to have them back.”
While the weather forecast looks good for the Fourth, should rain curtail the fireworks in Conway, the show would be rescheduled to Tuesday, July 5.
Conway Scenic Railroad is offering the public a way to beat the traffic and enjoy the area in a relaxing fashion by running its Firecracker Express train.
“Avoid the traffic and ride the train to our North Conway station for (the town’s annual fireworks display,” Conway Scenic’s website states. “Park at our Conway Depot on West Main St. in Conway, across from the Ham Arena, where the train will board and head for North Conway. Trains will depart from the Conway Depot at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Train departs back to Conway 10 minutes after the firework show ends.”
Tickets are $15 per person. You can purchase them online at conwayscenic.com.
Other Independence Day celebrations around the region include:
Saturday, July 2
The Gibson Center for Senior Services kicks off its annual two-day July Fourth Craft Fair in North Conway Village from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
“New England Crafters at their best,” the Gibson Center website states. “We have fine jewelry, photography, art, pottery, stained glass, doll clothes, clothing, quilts, pillows, woodcrafts, Adirondack chairs, wood signs and furniture.”
The craft fair benefits the Gibson Center for Senior Services, Meals on Wheels Program.
Jackson is scheduled to light up the sky with a spectacular fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m.
According to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, “the fireworks will be going off from our Jackson Village Park area and the park area will be closed from noon through the fireworks. Viewing should be throughout Jackson Village area. We recommend that you come early to get a good spot. There will be ice cream, popcorn, glow necklaces, balloons and other fun stuff available from local and visiting vendors.”
The town of Fryeburg, Maine, will launch its firework gala on Saturday at the Field of Dreams, 59 Recreation Drive (home of the Fryeburg Rec Center). The rain date is Sunday, July 3.
The town of Gorham has a four-day celebration planned for its Fourth of July festivities.
On Friday, July 2, Don Boudreau was set to perform the music of Elvis and The Beatles.
On Saturday, July 2, Miller Amusements Midway opens at noon, as does the corn hole tournament, a new addition, with registration of $10 per team.
Saturday night’s concert from 6:30-8:30 p.m. will be by Peter Kilpatrick.
On Sunday, July 3, the classic car parade is at 11 a.m., running from the Ed Fenn School to the Common. From 2-4 p.m., there will be karaoke hosted by White Mountain Music, and the evening concert, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. features Timothy Paul and Jackie Lee.
On Monday, July 4, the Kiddie’s Parade begins at the Ed Fenn School at 11 a.m. and the main parade begins at 2 p.m. The local band Straight Away will play on the common from 7-10 p.m. with fireworks by JOI Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.
In Sandwich, the Sandwich Fire Association will host its annual Chicken Barbecue July 2nd starting a 5 p.m. at the Central Fire Station at 23 Wentworth Hill Road. First come, first served basis. $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 12 and under.
The Community Church of Sandwich will host its annual ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. at the Baptist Meetinghouse parking lot in Center Sandwich on July 3rd. Donations accepted.
Fourth of July fireworks will take place at dusk July 3, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. In the event of bad weather, the fireworks will be postponed until dusk July 5 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.
Christopher Boldt will host a community reading of the Declaration of Independence at 9:30 a.m. on July 4th at the Honor Roll flag pole in Center Sandwich.
The town of Wakefield is scheduled to launch its fireworks at dusk at the ballfields. Gates open at 6 p.m. with plenty of food and fun on the menu.
Sunday, July 3
Bridgton, Maine, is scheduled to hold its Independence Day festivities from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with a craft and vendor fair at the Stevens Brook Elementary School.
The Bridgton Town Band will perform leading into fireworks that are slated to launch at dusk.
In Jackson, the 2022 Rock-n-Blues Concert Series at the Wildcat Tavern features James Montgomery with Diane Blue in an outdoor concert from 7-9 p.m.
Montgomery, according to the Wildcat Tavern website, is “an American blues musician, best known as the lead singer, blues harp player, frontman and bandleader of The James Montgomery Blues Band.James has performed on stage with a long list of musicians including B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, Junior Wells, James Cotton, Bonnie Raitt, Steven Tyler (Aerosmith frontman), Brad Whitford (Aerosmith guitarist), Charlie Daniels, Gregg Allman, LaVern Baker and Patti LaBelle just to name a few.
Boston’s Diane Blue is a known as a multi-talented performer equally at home belting out a blues standard or cutting loose with a harmonica solo.’
Monday, July 4
You can start your day off with a run or a brisk walk either in Tamworth or Bridgton, Maine.
The 46th annual Bridgton 4 on the Fourth Road Race in Bridgton, Maine. The race, the largest Independence Day race in the Pine Tree State (the course limit is 2,100 runners and walkers) is scheduled to run at 8 a.m. Registration closes at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. This year, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three women and men finishers ($300 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third place).
A Kids Fun Run/Walk is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 3, at 4:30 p.m. in the rear of Stevens Brook Elementary School for children ages 3-10. Participants can choose from three distances — quarter-mile, half-mile or 1 mile. Parents can accompany their children during the race/walk.
In Tamworth, which has a chockablock full schedule of events, the day starts with runners putting their best foot forward with a 5K road race at 8:30 a.m. Sign-in is from 7-8 a.m. at the K.A. Brett School. Runners and walkers will toe the starting line at Ordination Rock.
Tamworth’s Independence Day Parade is slated for 11 a.m. from Depot Road (sign-up is at 10:30 a.m. at the same location). Route 113 from Depot Road to the village will be closed during the duration of the parade.
Main Street is also scheduled to be closed between Great Hill Road and the Town House from 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. for Family Day events.
Events from 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. include: on the History Center lawn, pingpong, badminton, corn hole and other games; at Remick Park, an obstacle course, nature games, bubbles, face painting, art projects and water play; in the front of Remick Park, hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, ice and more will be available; behind the Tamworth Distillery, group games, an egg toss, silly races and ultimate Frisbee; outside the Barnstormers Theatre, fortunes will be told; and at the Town House, a craft fair, which opens at 10 a.m., will be held.
Music is also in the cards with The Starlight Honeys performing behind the Tamworth Distillery.
At 7 p.m., at the Brett School, where more food vendors will be on hand, the Jonathan Sarty Band will take to the stage.
At 9:30 p.m., the firework extravaganza will light the sky from the Brett School athletic fields.
Fryeburg’s Independence Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. (line up at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion on Bradley Street) — floats, walkers, animals, bicycles, motorcycles, bands and more are welcome. For more information, call Fryeburg Rec Director Rick Buzzell at (207) 935-3933.
The parade route will be from Bradley Street onto Main Street to Portland Street and will culminate on Pine Street.
Bartlett’s annual Hellen Hayes Memorial 4th of July Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. from Black Fly Field and will go east on Route 302, take a left at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and end at Hodgkins Veterans Memorial Park located behind the school.
Cash prizes will once again be awarded to the top parade participants.
“Think of promoting your non-profit or business with a float,” Bartlett Rec Director Annette Libby shared on Facebook. “Walkers, pets, motorcycles and antique cars are all welcome!”
She added: “We are also in need of volunteers to help.”
Participants are asked to register for the parade online (tinyurl.com/hxcy3kkn).
Bartlett Rec will also host a double-elimination corn hole tournament beginning at 1 p.m. in Hodgkins Park. The sign-up deadline for teams to enter was Tuesday, June 28.
In Eaton, rain or shine, residents and their guests are invited to a picnic and barbecue at noon at the Eaton Town Beach. Bring a side dish and beverages and a bathing suit, if you would like. Helpers are being sought to set the tables around 10:30 a.m.
Ossipee is scheduled to hold its Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m., departing from Gazebo Park (15 Dore St. in Center Ossipee).
Good Eatz 603 LLC Food Truck will be on hand.
Kids’ face painting will be held from 10 a.m.-noon, a DJ will play live music, and children’s games are slated for Gazebo Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
A craft fair is also scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the park. T-shirts, hats, balloons and stickers will be on sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
In Constitution Park at Long Sands Road in Ossipee, from 6-9 p.m., music and food will lead into the fireworks gala. The first oohs and aahs are expected at 9 p.m. with “the rockets’ red glare.”
The events will cap off the weeklong Ossipee Old Home Week celebration.
At the Omni Mount Washington Resort, festivities include a Fourth of July Photo booth, where folks can capture memories of their visit from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
The Coverstory Band will perform on the lawn at the Omni from 6:30-9:15 p.m., leading into the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
In Wolfeboro, festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the reading of the Declaration of Independence on the town hall steps by Jon Shader followed by the annual Independence Parade, which runs from Old Lakeview Terrace through Main Street to Crescent Lake Avenue
The Cate Park Band is set to perform from 6-9 p.m. in the waterfront the Cate Park Bandstand. Fireworks will launch at dusk over Wolfeboro Bay.
Tuesday, July 5
“An American Salute” will be held at The Majestic Theatre in Conway Village from 7-9 p.m. “Join us for an evening of Americana featuring the award-winning Beacon Brass Quintet,” the Majestic’s website states.
“Acclaimed in Bostonia Magazine as ‘one of the nation’s finest chamber ensembles,’ the Beacon Brass Quintet was the first brass ensemble to win the prestigious Concert Artists Guild Award. The quintet has performed throughout the United States and recorded the theme music for ‘The Advocates,’ on PBS. In addition to concert venues, the Beacon Brass Quintet has been featured at prestigious special events, including a Carnegie Hall recital, the opening ceremonies for the John F. Kennedy Library and the centennial dinner for the members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.”
Reserved seats are $20 and are available online through the Majestic website, mountaintop.ludus.com/1903). Tickets also will be available at the door.
