CONWAY — Zeb’s General Store Charitable Fund made a $2,500 contribution to Conway Recreation to support its scholarship program.
Conway Rec has established a goal of raising $20,000 for scholarships to needy families and to complete a state of the art theater.
"We have accomplished so much in 2021," commented Mike Lane, assistant director of Conway Rec, "by handling over 230 kids with 6,000 visits to our facility; refurbishing the Marshall Gymnasium; offering a huge amount of programs; expanding adult programming; and so much more.
"So it is very gratifying that the Zeb’s Charitable Fund has once again recognized our progress, and has selected our operation with this financial commitment," he added.
"The Conway Rec has been a tremendous organization over so many years, such that is has been an easy one for our fund to support," stated David Peterson, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store.
"The new facility at the former middle school, made possible by the generosity by Sut Marshall, and a lot of hard work by John Eastman and Assistant Director Mike Lane, is a wonderful community resource that is a perfect fit for the mission statement of the Zeb’s Charitable Fund," Peterson added.
For more information on Conway Rec, go to conwaynh.myrec.com. For more about Zeb's, go to zebs.com.
