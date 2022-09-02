LOVELL, Maine — Authorities now say the February death of Massachusetts woman Jennifer Lingard in February was a homicide.
Her boyfriend, Sami Daou, was found dead in his Rhode Island home just days later.
Lingard’s sister, Michaela-Ann Lingard Hanson, blames Dauo, who they later learned was a sex offender, for her 41-year-old sister’s death. Lingard Hanson said wishes she had asked more questions about him.
On Wednesday, Shannon Moss, public information officer with the Maine Department of Public Safety, issued a press release stating that after receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte has ruled the February death of Lingard a homicide.
At the time of her death, Lingard of of Dighton, Mass., in the southeastern part of the state, was vacationing with her children at a family home in Lovell.
Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies, doing a welfare check, found Lingard’s body in the family cabin at 82 Pleasant Point Road on Feb. 24 shortly after 1:34 a.m. Her two young children were unharmed.
Asked why the sheriff’s office did a late-night welfare check, Moss said Lingard’s family asked for one.
Major Crime Unit detectives were called to assist in the investigation and worked with witnesses and family members to gather statements and evidence.
Maine State Police detectives worked with the Newport, R.I., police to try to locate and speak with Sami Daou, 33, who lived in Newport but had been vacationing with Lingard and her children in Maine.
On Feb. 26, Daou was found dead inside his home, according to Moss. The Rhode Island medical examiner ruled his death a drug overdose.
“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an autopsy following Lingard’s death back in February,” said Moss. “After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. The Maine State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lingard’s death.”
In March, Lingard’s cousin, Maegen McMorrow, told ABC TV-6 in Rhode Island that Daou had beaten Lingard to death, sold her car and then killed himself.
Other members of Lingard’s family also blame Daou, based on a March 6 post to a Facebook page called Rehoboth Chit-Chat by Lingard Hanson. Also tagged in the post is Lingard Hanson’s husband, Mark, and Jennifer and Michaela-Ann’s mother, Sheree Lingard.
“She was killed by her boyfriend a little over a week ago, leaving us all sick and lost and asking WHY in the wake of her death,” wrote Lingard Hanson.
“Her two beautiful boys, Liam, 9, and Kellen, 4, who loved their mother more than words could ever describe will now be living with my husband Mark and myself, as their father, a Pawtucket firefighter, died tragically a little less than two years ago,” she added.
Lingard Hanson told the Sun on Thursday that her sister was her best friend. She says Jennifer was a Marine and nurse at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, R.I. The post goes on to link to a Go Fund Me to support Jennifer Lingard’s children. The GoFundMe page is called “Support for Liam & Kellen.” The account was created by McMorrow. So far, it has raised about $52,000.
“I ask you to please consider donating to help us provide the boys with every necessity they may need,” said Lingard Hanson. “While it will never replace what my wonderful sister and their beautiful mother provided us with in love, it can help with this life transition.”
Lingard Hanson said her sister, the boys and Daou were at the Lovell cabin her parents built near Kezar Lake for school vacation. Jennifer’s family “never liked” Daou and Lingard Hanson said he rubbed them the wrong way but was “polite almost to a sickening degree.”
She had no idea why Jennifer was dating Daou but knows they met ay an online matchmaking site. They had been dating for less than a year. She said he went by Sam or on Facebook, Michael Sam.
Jennifer, according to Lingard Hanson, was a “pretty tough chick “ who was also quick-witted and very funny and loved her boys.
She said they were supposed to return to Massachusetts on a Thursday. Then she received some “strange” text messages with poor grammar from Jennifer’s phone and as the day progressed no one in the family heard from Jennifer. So, Lingard Hanson eventually asked deputies to check on the cabin.
“I just had that sick feeling, and I called Oxford County Sheriff’s Department,” she said.
When police delivered the bad news they referred to Jennifer’s boyfriend as “Sami,” which struck Lingard Hanson as too informal but later learned that was his real name. She believes Jennifer was going to break up with Daou and thinks that’s why he killed her.
The method of death was beating and strangulation, which the family learned last February. But Funte wanted to wait for a toxicology report.
Lingard Hanson said that searches of Daou’s phone history show he was looking up how to strangle someone and commit suicide by fentanyl overdose.
“They told us that he was a Level 3 sex offender and he was on federal parole,” said Lingard Hanson. “We were just blown away ... When you think you couldn’t be shocked again, you get smashed with that.”
The Lingard family paid for a background check and Lingard Hanson said it showed Daou had an extensive criminal history.
“He shouldn’t have ever been out; he should never have been around my sister,” said Lingard Hanson. “The system failed us. And it failed her boys. So now we’re all dealing with that.”
Lingard Hanson says she wishes she questioned Sami Daou when she had the chance.
She said Jennifer would become defensive when asked about her boyfriend. “I didn’t want to spur another fight. I just didn’t ask questions,” she said.
“I didn’t think it would turn out like this,” said Lingard Hanson in a voice trembling with emotion.
To make a donation to the Go Fund Me go to tinyurl.com/w2hsxuds
