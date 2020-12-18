OSSIPEE — An Ossipee woman was arrested Monday for trespassing on her own land after the town and a judge deemed it a public nuisance.
Carroll County Circuit Judge Melissa Vetanz had ordered Christine Harris, 67, to vacate her property where she was keeping from 50-100 birds, including ducks, chickens and geese, as well as several dogs.
Vetanze affirmed Ossipee Town Administrator/Health Officer Matt Sawyer’s vacate order on Nov. 24. The town said it sought the warrant because of unsanitary conditions, lack of running water and lack of sewage disposal on the property.
On Nov. 24, Vetanze wrote in part that “Ms. Harris acknowledged that her mobile home was occupied by herself along with ducks, turkeys and chickens.”
Harris blamed a home sitter who let birds run amok while Harris was in the hospital. Since then she moved into a new trailer on the site and is using the old trailer to house the birds. She also has an RV that also was subject to the order to vacate.
“Him condemning everything makes no sense whatsoever,” Harris said of Sawyer.
She told the Sun she was arrested Monday and released the same day.
She said she has lived at the property for eight years but someone she entrusted to take care of her property and animals created a mess that she tried to address.
In a letter Harris showed the Sun, Sawyer told her: “In response to your recent arrest for trespassing at 46 Stoneview Road, I am granting a temporary five-day window for you to legally return to the property and remove all belongings, including your animals."
The letter directs her to the welfare department if she needs a place to stay and Lakes Region Humane Society if she needs a place to keep her animals.
It says if she and her animals remain on the property, on Dec. 21 the town will seek to arrest her for trespassing “again.”
Ossipee Police Lt. Anthony Castaldo said police will be filing a complaint against her.
Harris is upset her arrest came within an appeal period granted by the judge.
Vetanze’s order was the result of a Nov. 20 hearing, and the hearing notice said Harris may file an appeal on “questions of law” within 30 days of the circuit court’s notice of decision.
Court paperwork shows she filed motions in circuit court to vacate and dismiss the Nov. 24 ruling. She also filed a notice to appeal to the N.H. Supreme Court received Dec. 14.
“Whether it's criminal case, or whatever, if the ruling goes against you and you're appealing it, it's supposed to stop the process,” she said, adding she had informed the town of her intention to appeal.
“The 25th is the day the clerk sent out the notice. So I had until (Dec.) 25.”
Town Attorney Richard Sager has filed objections to her circuit court motions.
In her recent circuit court motions, Harris challenged the fairness of the Nov. 20 hearing. A court document from Clerk of Court Elaine Lowe shows it was being noticed as a “motions hearing,” which Harris believed to be preliminary in nature and based on a motion she had filed. Therefore she wasn’t able to present witnesses or have a lawyer present. She says she wasn’t allowed to cross-examine the town’s witnesses. She wants a new judge. Harris is seeking legal counsel and can be reached at piggiehaven@gmail.com.
“Judge was definitely prejudiced and only went by the lies in affidavit to get warrant and sworn to under oath,” she wrote in her motion to reconsider.
Sager, in his objections, said that it was “her fault” she didn’t understand the process, that she was not denied counsel or the right to call witnesses or cross-examine the town’s witnesses.
“Despite the great latitude provided to Ms. Harris by the court (and the Town by withholding objections to obviously otherwise inadmissible evidence), Ms. Harris repeatedly talked over the court, rolled her eyes when the court spoke, and was otherwise disrespectful of the court and processing in general,” said Sager in his objection.
