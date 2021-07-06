CONCORD — Forty people, including one Mount Washington Valley resident, have been offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They are the lucky winners in the state’s 34th annual moose hunt lottery drawing, which was held at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in Concord.
David Chase of Madison was chosen for this year’s hunt, while alternates include Leo Brand of Wolfeboro; Richard Graham III, of Center Ossipee; Jeffrey Nelson of Moultonborough; and Edward Sawmill of Center Conway.
The 2021 lottery was not open for community attendance for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners were selected from a pool of 6,195 applicants. In addition, 1,155 people submitted an application for a bonus point only, but were not included in the lottery. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 98 for residents and 1 in 480 for nonresidents. In addition to many New Hampshire residents, permit winners hailed from Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and West Virginia.
Winners are offered permits to hunt moose in a specific Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) during the 2021 New Hampshire moose season, which will run for nine days, October 16-24. Each permit winner is assigned to one of 13 WMUs in which he or she can legally hunt. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a subpermittee.
Last year, New Hampshire hunters harvested 39 moose, for a statewide success rate of 75 percent.
The moose hunt has been an annual event in the Granite State for more than 20 years. The state's first modern-day moose hunt took place in 1988, with 75 permits issued in the North Country for what was then just a three-day hunt. At that time, New Hampshire was home to about 1,600 moose. In 1992, the number of permits rose to 190 and the following year to 317 permits. By 1994, the number had increased to 405 and topped out at a record 495 in 1995.
The herd stood at 5,000 in 1994. In 2017, according to the National Wildlife Foundation, "The New Hampshire moose population has plummeted by more than 40 percent in the last decade from over 7,500 moose to just 4,000 today.”
According to foundation biologists, some of the decline is due to "increasing parasite loads influenced by shorter winters caused by climate change."
The state’s current moose population, according to Fish and Game biologists, is estimated at about 3,000 animals.
The availability of moose hunting permits is made possible by careful monitoring of moose populations. The resulting annual harvest of moose provides valuable information on their physical condition and productivity and provides a unique recreational opportunity. Learn more about moose hunting in New Hampshire at tinyurl.com/y9q7mntc.
A complete list of names of the 2021 winners and alternates is now posted online at huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.