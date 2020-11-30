CONWAY — Local Realtors in the Mount Washington Valley raised $10,396.35 in their first ever online auction to benefit Conway's End 68 Hours Of Hunger non-profit organization and the Realtor Scholarship Fund.
Over 57 local businesses and individuals donated prizes for the auction.
Red Door Title of North Conway was the major sponsor and donated $3,000 in matching funds.
“The White Mountain Board of Realtors has always raised funds for local charities. But this year, with COVID-19 restrictions, we had to get creative,” said LeeAnn O’Hara, board president and Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty.
“The community support was amazing," she said, "and going online was very successful.”
Donated auction items ranged from 200 gallons of heating oil and a gourmet dinner and wine for six guests offered by Chef Peter Bodwell to a quarter-carat diamond pendant from Jewelry by Timothy W. Psaledakis.
Conway's End 68 Hours Of Hunger feeds over 150 local Mount Washington Valley families with school age children living with food insecurity. The group is 100 percent volunteer.
“We were proud to support this event and donate to this great valley charity,” said Liz Widmer of Red Door Title.
“Red Door is committed to supporting local group and we feel especially drawn to helping when children are involved.”
The other charitable extension of this auction helps to build the White Mountain Board of Realtors Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to local High School seniors pursuing college. Since its inception over 20 years ago, the White Mountain Board of Realtors has been able to provide over $100,000 in support of MWV students.
White Mountain Board of Realtors is located at 53 Technology Lane, Suite 116, Conway, NH 03818.
For more information, call Anne Merrow, executive officer at (603) 733-4748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.