JACKSON — Where will Jackson high school students go to school? Where ever it is the school board knows the decision won’t please everyone.
The Jackson School Board’s High School Options Committee over the next 10 months will review Fryeburg Academy, Gorham High School, Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, Kennett High School, the Robert Frost Charter School, which will expand from K-8 to K-12 with high school enrollment this fall.
The committee, headed by Jackson School Board members Darlene Ference and Kate Fournier and includes citizens Erica Corbett Klein, Jessica Della Valla and James Glazer, met for the second time under the Pavilion at the Whitney Center in Jackson on July 12.
The 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School went into effect July 1, 2007, and is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time before the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on a year-to-year basis after 2027.
Under the current contract, Jackson sends 100 percent of its students to Kennett High unless families choose to send their child to a private school.
Jackson pays over $35,000 per child in tuition to Kennett High.
“What does an excellent education for our students look like, sound like and feel like,” Della Valla posed to the group. “For some people, it’s very specific. It must include certain things. I talked to a parent the other day and they were like, ‘I want report cards with grades on them. I want As and I want Bs. And that’s all I care about.’ And then some people say I want an actual, really personalized education so that if my kid is an artist, they have more art. So that is going to be, I think, a big challenge for us to figure out.”
“I have done this, what you’re thinking about now,” Ference, a former teacher in Connecticut, said. “I looked at high school options, my son was a student in public school, in Fairfield County, Conn. And as he approached high school, we paid — I can’t recall now, but it was about $500, to hire an educational consultant, as he approached high school and looked at options for high school for him, and they came up with a bunch of recommendations.”
She added: “We went through the whole process of how that best fit with our family, fit with his goals.”
Fournier suggested the group compile a matrix that would highlight what each of the schools offers, along with any logistic issues such as transportation and the costs of tuition, “so that when we do present it to the community, it’s really clear.”
Ference agreed. “I think the fair way is to make a list. So if you’re concerned about academics, you’re concerned about special ed, you’re concerned about the arts, you’re concerned about anything that’s offered for talented and gifted, the AP classes, I think you need to make a list of those things and then compare each of those.”
Glazer wondered what role emotions may play in this process.
“I just wonder and as an experiment, imagine that Fryeburg Academy is the No. 1 ranked school, in academics and athletics and AP, and special education. So in all the criteria that we imagined, it’s No. 1, and it’s the same cost to the school district as Kennett, if we brought that to the community, would we have unanimous approval to change the contract to Fryeburg?”
“I think that there would not be unanimous approval,” Corbett Klein said. “I think it’s almost impossible to ever get unanimous approval on something like this.”
Della Valla sees in the community that Kennett holds a special place for alumni.
“You can not replace that,” she said. “We’re not from here so I don’t have that. But I’ll tell you because my kids are into music, we were really leaning towards Fryeburg. I was trying to figure out how to work for us. My daughter (who will be a junior) loves the career tech and she’s on the sports teams at Kennett. She said, I’ll do what’s best for the family and you could tell she was getting a little (teary-eyed). I was like, each kid is their own kid.”
Della Valla added: “Back to (Glazer’s) question, I think it would be a mixed bag. Because the other thing is that I taught at Kennett High School this last year, and I’m intimately aware of its flaws. There are a lot of really awesome things happening there. It’s a mixed bag, and I can tell you having done the visit with my son (an incoming freshman), I was shocked. It was not what it seemed when I read about it and when I visited as a parent. What my kids saw was vastly different from what I experienced.
The committee plans to meet again in mid to late August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.