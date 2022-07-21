Jackson School Board’s High School Options Committee meeting
Members of the Jackson School Board’s High School Options Committee (from left) Kate Fournier, Darlene Ference, Erica Corbett Klein, James Glazer and Jessica Della Valla met under the Pavilion at the Whitney Center on July 13. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO

JACKSON — Where will Jackson high school students go to school? Where ever it is the school board knows the decision won’t please everyone.

The Jackson School Board’s High School Options Committee over the next 10 months will review Fryeburg Academy, Gorham High School, Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, Kennett High School, the Robert Frost Charter School, which will expand from K-8 to K-12 with high school enrollment this fall.

