CONWAY — The annual meeting for the North Conway Water Precinct will take place Saturday in the apparatus bay of the new North Conway Fire Station.
Voting for the election of officers will begin at 9 a.m., and the annual meeting begins at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the apparatus bay with the doors open, NCWP Commissioner Suzanne Nelson said.
“We felt that with social distancing, the new station will give us adequate space so that is why we are choosing to hold it there and we will have the doors open,” Nelson said, noting that last year’s annual precinct meeting was held outdoors at precinct offices due to concerns about COVID-19.
Nelson and fellow commissioners John Santuccio, chair, and Robert Porter said, “We ask that all attendees follow CDC and state of New Hampshire guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing a mask at all times on precinct property.”
Voters at last year’s annual meeting approved a $6.7 million fire station bond by secret ballot by a vote of 45-3. They also approved an expansion of the precinct’s wastewater treatment plant solar array by a vote of the same margin. Work on both projects is nearing completion.
In addition to Nelson, who is running for another three-year term, all officers are running unopposed for re-election to one-year terms. Running are: Robert T. “Tim” Anderson for treasurer; Gary R. Chandler for clerk and attorney Donald Ekberg for moderator.
Annual 2020 reports are available at precinct offices at Sawmill Lane and online at ncwpnh.org.
Articles include No. 14, which asks voters to authorize the commissioners to spend $80,000 for the purpose of “restoring the pavement of the adjacent North Conway Country Club’s parking lot and pavement and landscaping of Conway Scenic Railroad’s property that was damaged to a much greater extent than anticipated in the fire station project budget.”
Nelson and NCWP Superintendent Jason Gagnon said as good neighbors, repairing the damage is the “right thing to do.”
“We break something, we fix it,” said Nelson. “We don’t have to borrow money for this — we just have to have it in the warrant so we (commissioners) can spend it.”
Added Gagnon, “The North Conway Country Club offered up their parking lot as a staging area for construction of the new fire station due to the very tight site on which the new station sits.
"The same is true of Conway Scenic Railroad’s sidewalk behind the fire station," Gagnon said. "CSRR has been an incredible partner throughout the whole fire station project, and the precinct needs to repair all unanticipated damage to CSRR property.”
According to Gagnon, the estimated NCWP tax rate based on 2020 property values is $2.41 in Bartlett, $2.18 in Conway, subject to interpretation and revision by the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration.
In an overview of the 18-article warrant, Gagnon said Article 2 asks voters to raise and appropriate $1,833,607 for the retirement of outstanding bonds, notes, interest and temporary loan interest for the ensuing year. The article will be offset by grant revenues estimated to be $376,645 and sewer funds in the amount of $522,728 with the remainder to beraised by general taxation.
“The only real change from last year is that the bond for the new fire station has been added ($421,788) on top of last year’s article,” said Gagnon.
Article 3, the general fund operating budget, seeks voters to OK the sum of $118,555 for commissioners’ operating budget.
Article 4, the operating budget for the water department, seeks $1,317,517, an increase of 9 percent over last year.
“The increase is largely due to two special projects: the installation of a water main along North-South Road in anticipation of upcoming development, and an upgrade to the water system computer software that will happen concurrent with construction of the new Well 2R Control Building project,” said Gagnon.
Article 5, the sewer department operating budget, is set at $1,840,680. “The increases in the water and sewer operating budgets do not impact taxes. Water and sewer rates also will not rise, as the funding comes from anticipated water/sewer revenues,” Gagnon explained.
Article 6 is the North Conway Fire Department operating budget, set at $661,896 — an increase of 2.6 percent to account for the increased operational costs associated with the larger, more modern fire station, Gagnon said.
Articles 8 and 9 are related, Gagnon explained, with Article 8 based on what happens if the state does not fund its obligations under the State Aid Grant program.
Article 10, seeking $400,000, with $260,000 from the water fund balance and $140,000 from the Water Capital Reserve Fund, with no amount to come from taxation, concerns Well 2, which was damaged by Saco River flooding during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
• Article 11 asks voters to OK $40,000 for asset management for the water distribution system, to be offset by a $20,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Services and $20,000 to come from water revenues.
• Article 12 concerns a replacement for the North Conway Fire Department’s Rescue 1 vehicle, with the $555,486 cost to be funded from the Fire Equipment Capital Reserve and no amount from taxation.
Article 13 seeks $55,000 to upgrade and improve the reliability of the NCFD’s radio system as required following recent town of Conway communications system upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.