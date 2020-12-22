CONWAY — If you’re dreaming of a wet Christmas, you’re in luck. It will be a lot more wet than white.
Monday marked the first day official day of winter, but the Mount Washington Valley could go through a couple of different seasons this week with heavy rain, wind and 50-degree temps on Christmas Day.
Town officials are urging citizens to make sure their roofs and gutters are cleared of snow, as flooding is a possibility.
AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a surge of gusty winds, fog and flooding along the Atlantic coast. “The storm is also expected to bring a brief period of snow at the tail end for some locations and a dramatic change to colder weather for all in its wake spanning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, is predicting 1.5-2.5 inches of rain for the Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, area beginning Thursday night and into Friday.
Linda Burns, deputy emergency management coordinator for the town of Conway has been monitoring the progress of the storm. “Please remember — snow removal from the roof, clean storm drains and working sump pumps are going to be critical,” she said.
WCSH (Channel 6) Chief Meteorologist Keith Carson wrote Tuesday that the potential is there for 1-2 inches of rain and also gusts to at least 45 mph, out of the south. Not only will this melt a lot of the snow, but the wind is going to need to be watched as we get closer.”
He added: “Possible impacts will include flood-related issues and the potential for power outages."
Last Thursday, Winter Storm Gail dumped almost 4 feet of snow on some parts of the Granite State. North Conway got 8.3 inches, according to local National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron.
Weather Underground is predicting a daytime high temperature of 43 degrees on Thursday with close to an inch of rain from showers with south/southwest winds of 25-35 mph.
On Friday, the daytime high temperature is projected to be 54 degrees with 1.55 inches of rain and wind gusts to 40 mph during the day but subsiding to 15-25 mph in the evening.
The National Weather Service issued this warning: “Small stream flooding possible Thursday night through early Friday due to the combination of snowmelt, warm temperatures, and locally heavy rainfall. Locally dense fog likely Thursday night through Christmas Day, especially across areas that have remaining snowpack.”
The weekend will be sunny but cold. The daytime high is forecast for 29 degrees with a nighttime low of 13 on Saturday, according to AccuWeather. On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.