OSSIPEE — A Wakefield man hoping to become Carroll County’s next sheriff made a campaign stop Saturday at Ossipee Town Hall, where he vowed to be a firewall between the people and the state if that becomes necessary.
Justin Worthley, 33, was the featured speaker at a meeting of about a dozen members of a constitutional awareness group called the New Hampshire Committee of Safety, which has nearly 3,000 members. Worthley, who will be running as a Republican, said he plans to square off against incumbent Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) in September’s Republican primary. The filing period for elected county office runs June 1-10.
Worthley is originally from Rochester, and his decade-long law enforcement career was spent at Rochester and Pittsfield police. He has been living in Wakefield since the end of last year. Worthley said he worked for Pittsfield for about three years and “retired” this month. He said he had to retire to collect his retirement money from the state system.
“I didn’t leave under bad circumstances, simply a business decision,” he said in a text. “I left on good terms with the option to come back.”
Right now, he said he is spending his days working on his Wakefield home.
Asked about his reasons for running, Worthley replied he didn’t have anything bad to say about Richardi but said, “I figured I’d give some fresh blood to the race and see if we can make some positive change.”
He added, “I talk the talk, and walk the walk. If the state oversteps, I’ll actually be the barrier that law enforcement and constitutional sheriffs should be.”
Asked for examples, Worthley replied he would get involved if a constituent complained about a mask mandate in a local school and he found an issue with how the mandate was enacted. And if such a conflict arises, he’d take the issue to court.
Daniel Richard, founder of the Safety Committee, said sheriffs have had some court success in the past.
Richard, of Auburn, said the meeting was a joint effort between the committee and Worthley.
“Our motto is if you don’t know your rights, you don’t have any,” said Richard of the committee.
“Say there’s a federal mandate, unless it aligns with the Constitution, or was passed in the processed way that is laid out for laws to be passed, I’m not enforcing that,” said Worthley.
“I would have the discretion to not enforce those things. ... Kids should be able to go to school. People should be able to go to work. You shouldn’t have to get into some kind of servitude in order to provide for your family. You shouldn’t have to bend to the state when you’re a private business owner.”
But in “the best case scenario,” said Worthley, he won’t have to “make waves.”
However, Worthley has already made some waves in Concord’s Circuit Court and at Concord Hospital.
One day during the pandemic, Worthley said he went into court as a uniformed officer without a mask contrary to the court’s mask mandate. When stopped, Worthley said he had a medical exemption but refused to disclose it. Eventually, he said, the judge let him in but asked that he provide advance notice if he were to do that again, Worthley said agreed.
He also briefly mentioned a conflict with Concord Hospital.
“I almost got in a fist fight with their security guy while I was on duty,” said Worthley. “To let you know how all in I am.”
Worthley said the conflict was about mask policy. He was there to drop off a patient while working for Pittsfield and was told he couldn’t enter without a mask.Worthley said he chose to leave before the conflict escalated physically.
Worthley, who served as a police prosecutor, faulted the court system for essentially shutting down during COVID-19.
“There is no constitutional provision to delay due process because people have the flu,” he said.
Meanwhile, Richard is concerned about voting machines and believes votes for every position from local to federal should be counted by the moderator in front of the selectmen and the town or city clerk unless the constitution is amended to allow for voting machines.
Richard admits the legislatures changed the law to allow voting machines, but he pointed to Part 2 Article 32 of the State Constitution as his reason for saying that.
“The mechanism is the amending the constitution under Article 100, but they didn’t do that,” said Richard.
The Sun asked Conway Town Moderator Chris Meier, who is an attorney, about Richard’s point. Meier said voting machines are allowed under Article 32.
“Article 32 does not prohibit the use of vote counting machines to assist the moderator in counting and sorting,” said Meier.
Asked to comment on his future rival, Sheriff Richardi confirmed that he will seek re-election and added that he’s not familiar with Worthley.
“I had heard there is a challenger,” said Richardi. “I really don’t know much about Mr. Worthley. He is a fairly recent resident of Carroll County.”
For more on Worthley,. go to facebook.com/worthley-for-carroll-county-sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.