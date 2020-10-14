CONWAY — Now through Nov. 9, USA Today/10 Best is running its annual Readers’ Choice Award polls for the Best Ski Town Award and the Best XC Ski Resort Award.
For the fifth year in a row, North Conway has been nominated for the Best Ski Town list and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation has been named to the Best Cross Country Ski Resort nominees list.
Skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and winter enthusiasts are encouraged to vote daily for these esteemed awards. The top 10 vote-getters after the voting closes on Nov. 9 will be named to the lists, and the results will be announced on Friday, Nov. 20.
The voting recently opened and both North Conway and Jackson XC nominees are ranked within the top 10 vote-getters, based on voting to date. These lists are fluid, however, and the more votes the higher the rank for any of those nominees on the lists. Voters can cast their votes once a day from each device. Votes can be taken from computers, tablets, cell phones and any device that can connect to the internet.
In the past, North Conway and Jackson Ski Touring Foundations were among only a few entities from the Northeast. This year, North Conway is up against Bethel, Maine; Stowe, Vt.; and Canandaigua, N.Y., for on the Best Ski Town list, making the competition in the Northeast a little tighter.
In addition, popular ski towns like Aspen, Alta, Jackson Hole and Breckenridge are also on the list, making competition for the No. 1 ski town heavy this year. Last year, North Conway lead the way in the No. 1 spot during the entire voting process until the end when Bethel somehow got out the vote in the end, taking the No. 1 position. The Mt Washington Valley Chamber is out to regain that spot for Best Ski Town once again in 2020.
“Mount Washington Valley is the only destination with nominations for both Best Ski Town and Best XC Resort,” noted Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“That alone is testimony to what kind of a premier winter destination we are lucky to live in. Making it on to these esteemed 10Best lists really helps to position Mt Washington Valley in the minds of skiers, snowboarders and XC skiers/snowshoers. We encourage everyone to vote daily to help us maintain the top place on these lists,” Crawford said.
Mount Washington Valley is home to 13 ski resorts and cross-country centers.
Referred to by many as “the birthplace of skiing,” North Conway has been garnering accolades as a ski town for decades.
In 2011, North Conway was named the No. 1 Destination Village for Skiers by SnowEast Magazine. In 2012 and 2014, National Geographic named it among the top 25 ski towns worldwide. In 2015, Lonely Planet named North Conway to its Best of the U.S. list, and in 2016, Travel & Leisure readers named it among the top Mountain Towns.
In 2017, Country Living Magazine identified North Conway among the top 20 mountain towns for a vacation. And in 2018, Smithsonian Magazine named North Conway among the 20 best small towns to visit.
In addition, North Conway was named in a 10 Best/USA Today Readers Poll among the Best Small Adventure Towns in the 10 Best/USA Today Travel Awards for the third year in a row.
To vote for North Conway as the best ski town, go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-ski-town-2020/north-conway-new-hampshire/. To vote for Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-cross-country-ski-resort-2020/jackson-ski-touring-foundation-jackson-new-hampshire/.
