BARTLETT — Valley Promotions Monday announced that Habitat for Humanity was the winner of its latest Mouth Off Lip Sync Battle, which raised money for good causes.
Valley Promotions is a Bartlett-based organization that promotes Mount Washington Valley area non-profit events and fundraisers.
Normally, Mouth Off is a live event, but June’s contest was modified to be based around videos because of COVID-19.
The videos were shared on Facebook and the winners determined by donations sent to the organization that the participants represent. Each act represented a Valley Promotions member organization. Videos were shared to Valley Promotion’s Facebook page and Mouth Off 3 — Music Video Submissions page from June 6-14 for voting purposes.
MWV Habitat for Humanity’s video raised $3,900. Second place went to Bartlett Recreation Department, which covered “No Rain” by Blind Melon and raised $535. Third place went to MWV Children’s Museum (represented by Valley Independents doing the lip syncing. Set to M.C. Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This,” the video (shared on the Sun’s Facebook page) raised $445.
Other groups were Arts in Motion Theater, Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, Conway Area Humane Society, Gibson Center for Senior Services, Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park, M&D Playhouse, Valley Promotions and Valley Vision TV. The total raised by all 12 participating organizations was $5,770.
All the videos are posted to the Mouth Off 3 — Video submissions Page on June 8. It was hosted by two-time Mouth Off Champions, The Dueling Divas (Lady Vanessa and Ta’Miricle Wip). To watch the videos, go to tinyurl.com/Mouthoff3show.
“The winner of this edition is Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity with their beautiful tribute to past president Dick Ficke by Barbara Reilly,” said Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault. “Wonderful job and great turnout all the way around.”
Ficke, who died April 20 at age 83, was intensely involved with many non-profits around the valley. He was past president of the Kiwanis Club of MWV; president of MWV Habitat for Humanity; chapter chair of MWV Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE); and “Head Elf” of Angels & Elves, reportedly one of his proudest retired-life achievements.
Reilly of Silver Lake said Tuesday she was pleased the video won. In the video, she lip-syncs to “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson. During the video she is sometimes in front of a mirror, sometimes walking along a river or in a field. There are also photos of Ficke and volunteers working on Habitat for Humanity projects.
“It was all about Dick Ficke,” Reilly said, adding that his life couldn’t properly be honored with a get-together because of the pandemic. “Then this opportunity came up, and I thought ‘I’ve got to so something.’”
Reilly, who owns Legal Eagles, a Conway paralegal service, explained that Ficke was more than just her business mentor at SCORE but someone who helped her grow as a person. Today, Reilly is president of local SCORE and Habitat chapters.
She said Ficke was “a man of change” who would identify local needs and then find the talent to address those needs. “Through him, I had the confidence to run my own my own business and lead these organizations. I never saw myself doing stuff like that. I never saw myself as a leader, but he did.”
Mouth Off 4 is scheduled for the fall but Valley Promotions hasn’t yet determined if it will be live or videos. “We had more submissions doing it this way than when we did the live version,” said DuFault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.