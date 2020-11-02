CONWAY — What happens if you send in an absentee ballot but then change your mind?
The idea of vote changing became news after President Donald Trump encouraged people to change their votes (presumably to him), tweeting, “Most states allow it.”
Actually, only eight states do, and New Hampshire happens to be one of them.
According to N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner, you have a right to change your mind if you’ve already cast your absentee ballot, but the window to do so is very short.
“In New Hampshire, voters who submitted an absentee ballot can go to the polls on Election Day during the first hour they’re open and vote in person, or before their absentee ballot is processed,” he said last week.
He added: “This is the least amount of time that they have to do so. Part of the reason for this (provision) was in presidential primaries, people would pull out of the race the last week before the primary, and people who already voted by absentee for a candidate (who may have dropped out) want their vote to count.”
This provision is not permitted in Maine, where, according to state law, a voter can apply for a duplicate absentee ballot for certain specified reasons. The list of reasons does not include “an applicant’s decision to change the applicant’s vote after the applicant has returned the ballot to the clerk,” the law said.
In Conway, it all boils down to which vote is counted first, the absentee ballot or the in-person one.
According to Conway Town Moderate Deb Fauver, the town uses one official (paper) checklist, on which names are checked off as people identify themselves and pick up a ballot when they vote in person. Actually, said Fauver, “a line is drawn through the name.”
If a voter’s name is checked, meaning that person voted in person, and that person’s absentee ballot arrives, it will not be counted, even if the vote selection is different.
Conversely, said Fauver, if an absentee ballot is counted and the name checked off the master list, if the voter then arrives in person, it will be too late to change their vote.
So the question becomes one of timing.
Fauver said, “Typically, absentee ballot processing doesn’t begin in New Hampshire until 1 p.m. on Election Day. But this year, moderators can choose to begin processing absentee ballots one hour after the polls open. Since the Conway polls open at 8 a.m., we will begin processing absentee ballots at 9 a.m. We probably won’t finish all of them until late afternoon.”
In fact, she said, partial processing of the absentee ballots will probably have already begun on Monday, which is allowed by the Secretary of State because of the volume received.
“We did it in September, and it helps speed up the Election Day processing,” said Fauver. “We will open only the outside envelope, confirming that the inner affidavit envelope is present and has been signed. There are very strict state rules about which voter mistakes we can ignore, and which ones we can’t.
“If the inner envelope is not present, or is present but not signed, I will be calling that voter (assuming the voter filled out his or her phone number on the application) to come and sign the affidavit. Some other issues might require the voter to resubmit the entire absentee package,” she said.
Election officials will finish the process Tuesday by opening the inner envelopes, carrying the ballot packets (in small groups) to the master registration list and removing the ballot from the envelope, which will then be fed into the ballot-counting machines.
Fauver said in Conway, at least nine people will be working on this process.
Besides New Hampshire, the other states that allow a change after voting are Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, voters who have already returned an absentee ballot by mail may request in writing that their returned absentee ballot be spoiled so they can vote a new one,” the Wisconsin Elections Commission said in a press release.
In Minnesota, “You can ask to cancel your ballot until the close of business two weeks before Election Day,” the secretary of state’s website said.
