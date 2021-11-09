CONWAY — Veterans Day will be celebrated Thursday with a parade starting at 11 a.m. at John H. Fuller Elementary School on Pine Street in North Conway and proceeding south to Schouler Park, where ceremonies will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Veterans marching in the parade are asked to congregate at the school beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The parade route will be altered this year, as marchers will go past the park and then turn in at the southern terminus of Norcross Circle, said American Legion Post 85 Commander James LeFebvre.
“That will make it just a bit longer,” said LeFebvre, an Army veteran who also serves as chair of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee.
He said Post 95 is presenting the ceremonies in North Conway, assisted by American Legion Post 46 of Tasker Hill Road in Conway. Serving as master of ceremonies at the North Conway ceremonies will be former Post 95 commander and U.S. Navy veteran John Pandora, 91, of Brownfield, Maine. Immediately afterward, a light luncheon will be served to all veterans and their guests at Post 46 in Conway.
The Kennett High Band under the direction of Dr. Therese Davison will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Post 95 Judge Advocate Don Ekberg will introduce Pastor John Hughes of the Conway Village Congregational Church for the opening prayer.
LeFebvre will speak after that, commenting briefly on the recent 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Pandora will then call on LeFebvre and Post 46 Commander/Marine Corps veteran Phil Vasington to lay their respective wreaths at the base of the flagpole.
The Kennett band will play “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” followed by guest speaker Capt. Ray Gilmore, a two-tour Afghan veteran who served with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division.
A flag-folding ceremony in honor of MIA and POW veterans will be held by Post 95 members/veterans Army veteran Karl Chandler of Bartlett and USAF veteran Maj.-Ret. John Edgerton of South Conway.
The Post 95 Honor Guard led by Army veteran Larry Smith will then fire a volley. Taps will be played by a bugler.
The luncheon at Post 46 is expected to start at 1 p.m. and likely will draw about 100 participants, according to Vasington. Masks are not required.
Also Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites, including the White Mountain National Forest; however, fees will remain in effect for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations and activities offered by concessionaires.
In addition, veterans and active military who show proof of service ID can ride free Thursday on Conway Scenic Railroad trains when accompanied by a paying guest. Advance booking advised. Departures are at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Call (603) 356-5251 for information.
Priscilla’s of North Conway will be offering 50 percent off veterans’ meals.
Fryeburg/Lovell VFW Post No. 6783 Veterans Day ceremonies will be held at the corner of River Road/Route 113 at 11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Fryeburg’s Bradley Park and at noon at the Lovell Veterans Memorial on Route 5 next to the library. For information, call Post Commander Dave Tenney at (207) 925-1592.
The Tamworth Veterans Day Committee invites all to honor the nation’s veterans on Thursday at the monument at the five corners at the junction of Routes 113, 113A and Main Street in the village at 11 a.m. Due to COVID concerns they will not be hosting an indoor reception.
Post offices will be closed Thursday. In addition, all local banks, plus New Hampshire and Maine state and town offices and all schools in SAU 9 and 13 and MSAD 72, will be closed. The Gibson Center for Senior Services will also be closed Thursday.
As part of its Veterans Day observances, Settlers Green on Thursday will hand out free American flags from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Veterans Day honors and thanks all who have served in the military during wartime. The holiday is celebrated on the same day as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day in other countries. These holidays are all Nov. 11. (The first World War ended on Nov. 11, 1918, when the Armistice was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.)
The holiday was first created as Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. On June 1, 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.