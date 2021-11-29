CONWAY — On Sunday night, a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a guest room at the Forest Glen Inn, a drug and alcohol facility located on Artist Falls Road in North Conway. The guest inside the room was injured and the driver, a local man, was arrested on multiple charges.
According to Lt. Jim Fogarty of the New Hampshire State Police Troop E, based in Tamworth, on Sunday at approximately 10:24 p.m., Probationary Trooper Alison Baumbach and Sgt. Nathan Johnston attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation on Route 16 in North Conway.
Fogarty said the silver-colored sedan accelerated in an attempt to elude the troopers and quickly turned onto Artist Falls Road. The troopers were unable to maintain contact with the fleeing vehicle and it was soon lost from sight, he said.
Baumbach and Johnston continued to check the area of Artist Falls Road, and observed that the sedan had crashed into one of the front rooms at the Forest Glen Inn.
A resident of the damaged room at the inn, a 50-year-old man from Spartanburg, S.C., was injured as a result of the crash and the troopers rendered medical aid on scene, said Fogarty, adding that the man was later transported to Memorial Hospital due to his injuries.
A request for comment was sent to Eric Spofford, CEO of Granite Recovery Centers, who owns the Forest Glen Inn, but he did not respond by press time.
The operator of the crashed vehicle, Christian Gelinas, 24, of Conway, was uninjured in the crash, the state police press release said.
It said that Gelinas was taken into custody and will be facing the following charges at a minimum as a result of this incident: reckless conduct, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying an officer, criminal mischief and open container.
Gelinas was bailed and released pending an arraignment in the 3rd Circuit Court on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.
Also assisting on scene were Conway Fire and Rescue, North Conway Fire and Rescue and the Conway Police Department.
Anyone with further information related to this collision, or who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Probationary Trooper Alison Baumbach at (603) 323-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.