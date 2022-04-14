CONWAY — With spring comes Valley Pride litter cleanup day, to be held this year on May 7.
It is once again being run by the Saco Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited, an organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and reconnecting the coldwater resources in the Saco River Watershed. Funds donated to Valley Pride Day which are not used specifically for that day will be used as matching funds for grants to help with river protection and restoration along with scholarships to Kennett High School seniors who will be studying environmental science in college.
The Valley Pride Day Litter Team has already begun their efforts to organize the 22nd year of patrolling and cleaning our beautiful area.
Valley Pride Day will be held on Saturday May 7, 2022. Posters will be going up in all the communities to let folks know the details. Information can also be found on the Valley Pride Day Facebook page. Each community will have a sign up station from 8:30 am until 10:00 am where volunteers can pick up gloves donated by Memorial Hospital, bags donated by NH Beautiful, and designate the area they plan to clean.
When all the litter pick up is complete we will gather at the Hampton Inn from 12:00 to 2:00 for a barbecue celebration which will include entertainment, prizes, and a Home Depot craft station for kids.
The event will happen rain or shine, so dress appropriately and put safety first.
Picking up trash is a dirty job and sometimes you may come across items that can be dangerous. Please make sure that children are well supervised and safe. If you see items that are questionable or dangerous please do not touch it. Note the location and report it to someone of authority (the town, police, fire department). Use common sense and caution and make safety the ultimate goal always.
Valley Pride Day has always been a fun community effort and the results of our hard work is a beautiful, clean area to enjoy and share with our visitors. Increasing awareness through this event and educational programs in the schools continues to be an important asset to our area. Each year, without fail, we remove several tons of trash from our streets by working together. Thank you to all the businesses and organizations that support this amazing day and a special thank you to the family, friends, and community volunteers that come out and clean. We are looking for town leads for Bartlett, Glen, Eaton, East Conway, and Lovell. The town leads set up from 8:30 to 10:00 on event day for volunteer check-in and bag and glove distribution. If you are interested in being a lead for one of these communities contact Ron Mellady.
Watch for posters in your community, listen to the Mount Washington Radio (93.5 FM and Magic) for updates and announcements, and check the Conway Daily Sun and Bridgton News and the Valley Pride Day Facebook page for more stories and announcements. If you have any questions or would like to be more involved please feel free to call Ron at (603)387-0892 or email rmellady1@yahoo.com
See you Saturday May 7th for a productive day in the Valley
