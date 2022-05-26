CONWAY — Showing musical skill, 1st District U.S. Rep Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) stopped to try out the piano during a tour of the restored Majestic Theatre and Mountain Top Music Center on Thursday, and noted afterward that the arts play a key role in helping to drive the economy.
Pappas was given the tour by Mountain Top Director George Wiese and other music school staffers.
“I have to tell you that the last elected official who came in and sat down at the piano was (late Executive Councilor) Ray Burton,” Wiese told Pappas as he got up from his impromptu requested performance on one of several pianos at the now thriving music center, which currently has 300 students of all ages, from preschoolers to adults.
Pappas smiled, recalling that Burton had once played the piano during a tour of a facility that houses state surplus when both were serving on the Executive Council.
“He was a terrific man,” said Pappas, who is now seeking his third term in Congress.
“I took a few piano lessons when I was younger and I do have a piano at home that I just sort of bang around on but I can’t remember the name of that song,” said Pappas, who hails from Manchester.
He said the arts have been especially important to the economy and well-being of Granite Staters as the economy has been recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.
“Arts organizations across New Hampshire have been through a lot the past two years, as everyone has with COVID,” said Pappas. “It’s important they continue to have support and show resiliency so they can be there for the future. This is the way to get our communities together by ensuring that people get can get out, go to the theater, experience music and see the visual arts.
“In so many small communities in New Hampshire,” Pappas continued, “the arts thrive — but they don’t necessarily have the big budgets to be able to support that. So we’ve got to think smart for the future, as we recover from COVID, how we provide some additional direct support so these organizations, which are economic drivers for the community, can continue to do what they do best.”
Wiese told Pappas that when Conway was a mill town, the importance of the arts was also at the forefront. “I have photographs showing in the ‘40s that they had an orchestra. There were concerts and movies and that is what brought the community together,” said Wiese, noting that the restored Bolduc Block that houses the Majestic was damaged by fire in 2005, then purchased and brought back by the non-profit Mountain Top Music Center and is now once again playing a similar role.
“It’s different now,” said Wiese, “but in a way it’s the same. We are bringing back the old days; the arts, both for tourists and for locals. There’s always been that desire for the arts. There were always concerts and plays and movies. It’s what makes a community.”
Wiese gave a tour of the theater on the first floor, as well as of the Majestic Cafe, where jazz and blues performances are presented on Friday evenings.
Wiese said all of the staff that work the Friday night concerts are volunteers, either students or board members, which cuts down on expenses and allows the shows to be fundraisers for the center.
“I cannot sing the praises of our volunteers enough,” said Wiese, who has been at the helm of Mountain Top for 11 years. The center moved into the 1931-built building in the fall of 2019 and had seats installed in the theater in 2020 — but performances were curtailed due to the pandemic.
Wiese said the theater is now open to performances, with it having hosted community plays by local children as well as the opening concert for the Jonathan Sarty Cold River Radio Show series and other events.
“We really want this to be open to the community,” Wiese said.
Mountain Top purchased the building in 2015 for $200,000 with the board raising $3 million for its renovation and restoration.
Wiese said the organization is currently involved in a $125,000 matching fundraising campaign from the Northern Borders Regional Commission, with those funds to be used to complete the sound system and lighting at the theater as well as improvements to the parking.
After touring the theater and cafe, Wiese then led Pappas upstairs to showcase Mountain Top’s seven musical classrooms, most of which have a piano or two.
He told the congressman that Mountain Top recently enjoyed another successful “Mountain Top Gala,” held at the Leura Hill Eastman Performance Center at Fryeburg Academy May 22, featuring an “007” musical tribute to James Bond films by Susie Pepper and Mixology.
Pappas made the visit to Mountain Top while on a tour of the valley that also included stops in Tamworth where he discussed infrastructure with former Tamworth Select Board Member & Chair of Transfer Station Committee Willie Farnum and Tamworth Selectman Kelly Goodson (the Sun will run a story on that visit in an upcoming edition).
Pappas also visited the Pleasant Street office of Starting Point Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence after his stop at Mountain Top to discuss domestic violence prevention with Deborah Weinstein, executive director of Starting Point.
Pappas discussed with Weinstein and other staffers his efforts in Congress to bring additional funding to providing services and support to domestic violence survivors.
