CONCORD — The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced Monday that after a lengthy investigation, a pair of local fugitives were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Dellrose, Tenn., and three missing children, ages, 12, 9 and 3, were also recovered at the scene.
The assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was requested in October 2018, when the custody of the children was granted to another relative, and arrest warrants were issued. At that time, Michael Williams, 32, and Kaitlyn Lee, 27 had fled New Hampshire with the children.
Lee's indictment lists her address as being on Washington Hill Road in Tamworth.
"This was a relentless investigation, which was conducted for over a year and a half with the full cooperation of several law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, including the Madbury Police Department, the N.H. State Police, as well as the Carroll County and Strafford County Sheriff’s Offices and County Attorneys' Offices," the U.S. Marshal's Service stated.
"The leads in this case spanned the eastern half of the United States."
Lee and Williams were arrested without incident at a Dellrose, Tenn. residence as a result of investigative efforts by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members from Huntsville, Ala., and Chattanooga, Tenn., and omembers of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office.
The Marshals Service said the children were turned over to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, which will care for them until their return to their legal guardian.
Lee and Williams were booked into the Lincoln County Jail and charged as fugitives from justice.
The story begins with issues surrounding the custody of the children.
Williams was indicted by a Carroll County grand jury on charges including perjury, interference with custody, breach of bail, obstruction of government administration, criminal threatening with a weapon and resisting arrest. The same grand jury indicted Lee on perjury charges.
The criminal threatening indictment alleges that Williams on or about Aug. 30, 2018, in Tamworth, "while being approached by (Tamworth Police) Chief Dana Littlefield, picked up a handgun and stated, 'It didn't have to come to this.'"
Littlefield was interacting with Williams while assisting Division of Youth and Families investigator Lauren Campbell, who was seeking to interview the children because of concerns they were being abused.
The perjury counts against Williams and Lee say they knowingly made false statements under oath that their children were living in Deerfield.
In his probable cause statement, Littlefield wrote: "The DCYF complaint notes the father of one of the children on the property is Mike Williams and they recently moved out of their home in Dover to live 'off the grid' in Tamworth."
Littlefield said DCYF believed "the family was living in tents" and one child had been "punched in the face." However, he wrote DCYF later found the allegations to be "unfounded."
In the probable cause statement, Littlefield said Williams refused to let authorities onto his property. But on Aug. 30, 2018, Littlefield was notified that DCYF was granted a court order to enter the property and speak to the children.
When Littlefield and sheriff's deputies moved in, Williams allegedly reached for a gun that was near a window frame that was leaning on a tree.
Littlefield says that Williams was walking backwards and "stumbled" over the window frame. That gave Littlefield and a sheriff's deputy Timothy Thompson an opening to struggle for the gun. Using tasers, they were able to take the gun from Williams and cuff him.
For information about the U.S. Marshals Service, go to usmarshals.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.