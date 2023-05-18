CONWAY — Friday is the filing deadline for anyone wishing to be considered for a vacant seat on the Conway School Board. So far, just two people — Michaela Clement and Nick Devito, both of Center Conway — have submitted their names to Superintendent Kevin Richard.

Cassie Capone, who recently completed the first year of her term, announced on April 24 that she was stepping down due to moving out of town to Fryeburg, Maine, creating an empty seat on the seven-member board.

