Michaela Clement, who finished fourth in the April 11 elections, has put her name in for consideration for a vacant seat on the Conway School Board. She attended the board’s May 8 meeting. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Nick Devito of Center Conway has put his name in for consideration for a vacant seat on the Conway School Board. He attended the board’s May 8 meeting. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Friday is the filing deadline for anyone wishing to be considered for a vacant seat on the Conway School Board. So far, just two people — Michaela Clement and Nick Devito, both of Center Conway — have submitted their names to Superintendent Kevin Richard.
Cassie Capone, who recently completed the first year of her term, announced on April 24 that she was stepping down due to moving out of town to Fryeburg, Maine, creating an empty seat on the seven-member board.
On April 11, seven candidates ran for three three-year seats on the board. Amy Snow topped the field with 753 votes, followed by Matt Stearns, 723; Mike DiGregorio, 655; Clement, 583; Melanie Lebel, 536; Mark Hounsell, 526; and Joe Lentini, 514.
Two of the four candidates who came up short in their bids to win the three-year seats told the Sun on April 25 they would be interested in filling the vacancy. Clement and Lebel were interested, while Hounsell and Lentini were not.
Clement, Lebel and Devito were in the audience at the May 8 meeting.
Devito, 35, and wife Julie live on Davis Hill with their three young children: Henry, 8, Cole, 6, and Audriana, 1. Henry and Cole attend Pine Tree School.
Devito, who works remotely for Massachusetts- based Stop ’n Shop supermarkets in the procurement department for meat and seafood, has lived in Conway for the past two years.
He is a believer in local schools.
“I’d like to have the focus put back on schools and the children,” he said Wednesday by phone.
“I would like to see us put closing a school behind us. The last couple of years, we’ve been so focused on COVID and whether to not to close a school. I want to see the focus return to the teachers and the kids.”
Devito said the community embraced his family when they decided to move to the Mount Washington Valley and he wants to give back.
“Every time we dealt with (Pine Tree Principal) Aimee Frechette), she was phenomenal. That was a big reason we decided to make the jump. She and her staff have been so welcoming,“ he said.
Richard outlined the appointment process to fill the vacancy at the April 24 meeting. As of April 25, citizens had 21 days to send a letter of interest for the seat to the SAU 9 office (176A Main Street, Conway, NH 03818).
The board was to conduct interviews at its May 22 meeting and anticipated filling the seat at its June 12 meeting, but at the May 8 meeting, board member Barbara Lyons said the timeline needed to be moved up and thought the seat should go to Clement based on her showing in the April 11 elections.
“It is the fair and right thing to do,” Lyons said at the meeting, and added, “We have a lot of business to do. We need a full board ASAP (as soon as possible).”
The board adopted a “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy in March by a 6-1 vote with DiGregorio not supporting it. He believes if the board fails to appoint a member, it would need to follow state law. RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy, the selectmen shall appoint the member. That was how DiGregorio was appointed to fill a deadlocked vacancy last September.
Lyons wanted to override the policy, which would have required a two-thirds vote of the board to suspend the policy, but DiGregorio wasn’t ready to go down that road.
“Right now, it’s being advertised until May 19,” he said. “I don’t think that it would be fair for any of us to suspend the existing policy and vote tonight or certainly between now and May 19 because there may be other people out there who may be on vacation or doing something.”
DiGregorio said the board had options that included letting the current schedule play out; holding a special meeting between May 19 and May 22 to conduct interviews and appoint a new member; or conducting interviews and voting for a candidate on May 22.
The board voted 5-1 with Lyons in the minority, to conduct interviews and appoint a candidate on May 22, this coming Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Devito calls running for school office “a noble cause” and said he hopes others will offer to serve in the future.
