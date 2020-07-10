CONWAY — Those hoping to spend an evening with President Donald Trump will have to wait a bit longer.
The White House announced Friday at midday that the campaign rally planned for Saturday night on the tarmac at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease has been postponed “a week or two” due to the threat of Tropical Storm Fay.
According to FOX News, “The Trump re-election campaign had said on Thursday that Air Force One — one of the most iconic symbols of the presidency and the power that comes with it — was going to be the backdrop for the president’s rally.”
But on Friday the Trump Re-election Campaign issued the following statement: “The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled, and a new date will be announced soon.”
According to The Washington Post, the first to break the story, “White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday that there is a ‘big storm’ expected in Portsmouth, N.H., where Trump was scheduled to hold a rally Saturday night.”
The forecast for Portsmouth, according to AccuWeather, is “Tropical Rainstorm Fay in the morning; a thunderstorm in spots in the p.m., windy; watch for flooding.” A 75 percent chance of precipitation was predicted during the day, while ironically, just a 25 percent chance of precipitation was forecast for Saturday evening.
The New Hampshire Republican Party had billed the event, set for Saturday from 4-10 p.m., as a “Make America Great Again! Rally.” Trump was expected to speak at 8 p.m.
As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, you could still order two free tickets per person to attend the event.
The following disclaimer was at the bottom of the ticket request: “By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Portsmouth International Airport at Pease; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
The campaign had said they would have face masks and hand sanitizer available for any who wanted them to protect them from COVID-19.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he planned to greet the president with a face mask on but skip the rally itself as he did not want to put himself in a crowd with thousands of people.
According to InDepthNH.org, Black Lives Matter had planned a protest outside the rally area in the afternoon before the event.
The Nashua and Manchester chapters released a joint statement saying they will be there to protest when it is rescheduled.
The N.H. GOP had not posted anything on its website or Facebook page letting people know the rally has been postponed. The New Hampshire Democratic Party was quick to react, with its Chairman Ray Buckley releasing the following statement:
“Chris Sununu did not cancel this rally and was willing to risk the health and safety of Granite Staters to appease Donald Trump but not his own. Now, Mother Nature has apparently intervened to protect the health of Granite Staters when Chris Sununu refused.”
The rally was to be the president’s fourth since the coronavirus swept the nation in March. The first rally on June 20 in Tulsa, Okla., was held indoors at the BOK Center. The second, in Phoenix, was held June 23 at the Dream City Mega Church. The third was on July 4 at Mount Rushmore.
According to CBS News, “at least eight Trump campaign advance staffers and two Secret Service agents who worked in Tulsa ahead of the rally have tested positive for the virus.”
News of the postponement of the Portsmouth rally drew multiple comments on Facebook. Jeannie Eastman Ryan posted: “My birthday presents just keep coming... Thank you, Universe. Seacoast N.H. breathes a giant sigh of relief.”
Sparky Cashier wrote: “Far more people die from the flu than tropical storms.”
Clay Groves posted: “Stormy Daniels couldn’t stop him, but a tropical storm did.”
Four years ago, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly edged Trump, 348,526 to 345,790 (47.62 percent to 47.25 percent) for the Granite State’s four electoral votes.
