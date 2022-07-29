LANCASTER — New Hampshire State Trooper Derek Newcomb testified Friday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began to cry when he learned for the first time that seven motorcyclists were killed in the Route 2 crash in Randolph three years ago.

Friday marked the end of the first full week of Zhukovskyy’s trial for negligent homicide and manslaughter in the June 21, 2019, crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, which is made up of former Marines and their families.

