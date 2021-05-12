While the weather might be nicer now than March, turnout for local town meeting elections Tuesday was sparse across Mount Washington Valley. Voting normally takes place in non-SB 2 towns on the second Tuesday in March, but selectmen across the Granite State took advantage of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order No. 83, which allowed towns to push back town voting and town meetings to as late as July.
“This is just not the town meeting time of the year for most people,” said Michael Brooks, who was re-elected to another three-year term as the town clerk/tax collector in Madison, receiving 166 votes. “I think it wasn’t on people’s radars.”
There were no contested races on the Madison town and school warrants and two vacant three-year seats on the planning board.
Paul Littlefield, who chose not to run again, received 32 write-in votes, while J. Eldridge and J. Buckley each got two write-ins.
On the school ballot, voters defeated two of the six warrant articles. including the school operating budget.
Article 2 — the operating budget — asked voters to approve an operating budget of $7,170,465, but it was defeated 98-84. With its defeat, the default budget of $7,154,144, the same budget figure as last year, will be in place for the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s the third year in a row the budget has been voted down,” said Brooks, who also serves on the Madison School Board. “Voters are trying to send a message, and I get it. We’ll have to sharpen our pencils more.”
Voters also defeated Article 6, which sought to put $20,000 into the Building Capital Reserve Fund, previously established for capital repairs, 100-75.
Voters narrowly supported Article 3 — the passage of the SAU 13 budget of $710,513 ($249,285 is Madison’s share) — 94-87.
One thing that surprised Brooks was his office didn’t receive any absentee ballot requests before the elections. “I’m not sure that’s ever happened in an election here. Given everything going on (with COVID-19), I ordered 200 wanting to be prepared and we didn’t use a single one.”
Madison Town Meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Noyes Hall. Voters will be asked to decide 24 warrant articles.
There were no contested races in Jackson, either. Frank DiFruscio, who held a selectman’s seat from 1988 to 2003, was unopposed for a three-year term on the board on Tuesday. Dick Bennett, who was appointed to fill out the remainder of Bob Thompson’s term last summer, chose not to run for the seat.
Voters also passed, by 149-16, Article 2, which was proposed by selectmen and amended the town’s zoning ordinance on short-term rentals, by increasing the application fee for a required conditional use permit from $50 to $150.
Town Clerk Karen Burton reported a slow day at the polls, with fewer than 170 ballots were cast over 11 hours.
Jackson Town Meeting will be at the Whitney Community Center under a tent behind the building on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
In one of the few contested races Tuesday, challenger Leonard Espie, who ran on a platform of wanting to make town hall a more welcoming place and increasing transparency in town government, defeated incumbent Michael Cahalane for a three-year selectman’s seat in Effingham. Espie got 184 votes to Cahalane’s 159.
Espie, 68, grew up in Effingham, started working for New England Telephone in 1972 and retired as a cable splicer/lineman 35 years later. He previously served one term as selectmen.
“There’s a lot of pent-up emotions in town right now,” Espie said in a pre-election interview with the Sun.
He feels the selectmen need to improve the way they treat people and increase their transparency.
As a selectman, Espie vows to “open up the town office and be more open to the people that we’re supposed to be representing. Be a little more friendly, a little more courteous.”
There were two more contested races in Effingham. In a three-way race for two three-year seats on the planning board, both incumbents won reelection. Paul Potter led the field with 207 votes, followed by George Bull, 174; and David Garceau, 108.
In a race for library trustee for a one-year term, Anne Foley edged Crystal Sawyer 156-134. Incumbent Erik Jones did not seek another term Just 156 out of 2,600 registered voters (6 percent) cast ballots at the Glen Fire Station in Bartlett. Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley said the day “was very quiet,” but election officials didn’t anticipate a big turnout because nothing was contested.
Bartlett Town Meeting is scheduled to be held in the gymnasium at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Voters are being asked to decide 29 warrant articles, including 2, which is a bond article that requires 60 percent support for passage. The bond article is for $700,000 to buy a new fire truck, with $385,000 to come from a grant.
Tamworth saw only one contested race, for two three-year terms on the planning board. There were four candidates. Randall Dearborn, who was appointed to a one-year seat last year, received 167 votes to top the field with Ian Haskell winning the other seat with 137 votes, while incumbent Kathi Padgett came up short in her reelection bid with 100 votes, and Tara Galligan was fourth with 28 votes.
There were two three-year selectmen seats on the ballot. Incumbent Aaron Ricker and Emery G. Roberts were elected with 135 and 107 votes, respectively. Board chairman Willie Farnum did not run for another term.
Town clerk/tax collector Kim Trammell was unopposed for a three-year term but still received the most votes on the town or school ballot with 236.
The four offices on the school ballot were empty and left for citizens to write in candidates. Incumbent Mark Eddy Smith chose not to run for another three-year seat on the school board. Although not on the ballot, word spread that Siena Kaplan Thompson was interested in serving — she received whooping 118 write-in votes.
Three incumbents Paul Chant (moderator); Jill Drew (treasurer) and Peggy Johnson (clerk) all garnered the most write-in votes for those positions. Chant got 32 write-ins; Drew, 99; and Johnson, 12. The trio will be offered the posts. If they decline, the position will be offered to the person with the next amount of votes.
Tamworth Town Meeting is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Brett School, but it the place outdoors under a tent. Chairs will be provided but you can also bring your own chair if you choose. Masks will be required, but there will also be a non-mask section.
Among the articles on this year’s warrant is Article14, which asks voters if they will “raise and appropriate the sum of $50,000 for Parks & Recreation, Swim Program and Patriotic Purposes/Family Day.” The board of selectmen recommends the article 5-0.
