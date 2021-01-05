OSSIPEE — Several Carroll County towns will be issued a penalty for sending their tax revenue late to the county.
At the Dec. 30 county commissioners’ meeting, county Finance Director Fergus Cullen and county Treasurer Joe Costello said five towns were tardy in their payments. (Towns were obligated to turn in a portion their tax collections Dec. 17.)
Towns collect property taxes on behalf of the county, the school and state education. Some towns, like Conway, also collect for precincts.
Costello said the treasurer can assess penalties, but he wanted the commissioners’ input. Bartlett was 13 days late; its payment was received Monday. The penalty is $388.88 per day, which comes to $5,055.44. Hart’s Location was penalized $79. Conway was four days late; its penalty per day was $577.64 or a total of $2,310.40.
“We’re not talking about chicken feed here, quite frankly,” said Costello. “We need to put them on notice that this will not be allowed again if we don’t charge them a penalty.”
He said the formula is based on multiplying the amount that’s due by 10 percent divided by 365 times the days that are late. Between Bartlett, Conway and Hart’s Location, the county was owed about $8,500.
Bartlett’s tax apportionment of property taxes was about $1.4 million, Conway’s about $2.1 million, and Hart’s Location’s was $21,943. All the towns have paid their county taxes at this point, and the total for 2020 was $17,645,223.
Commissioners’ chair Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) said towns were warned about this, and Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) said he knows by law the money was due Dec. 17.
It was Babson’s and Bevard’s final meeting as commissioners. On Jan. 6, they will be replaced by Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee). The third commissioner, Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), was not up for re-election.
Costello and Cullen said they checked the postmarks of the envelopes for Bartlett and Hart’s Location, and said they were mailed days past Dec. 17. Costello didn’t have the postmark date for Conway.
Costello later said Madison and Freedom’s payment arrived a day late. McCarthy asked when Madison and Freedom mailed their payments but Costello didn’t have the envelopes.
“The mail has been terrible,” said McCarthy.
Commissioners noted that the postal service changed the way letters are handled and now mail has to go to a distant distribution center before being delivered locally.
County Coordinator Mellisa Seamans mentioned that the county office was closed on Dec. 17 for a snowstorm and so the county wouldn’t have known if the payments came in that day or not.
Cullen advised against penalizing the towns since he said it wasn’t made clear to them that they were subject to a penalty. He said they should make the penalty clear for next year and enforce it in the future.
Costello said some towns “for whatever reason” are always late. He proposed sending a letter explaining what the penalty could have been if the commissioners chose to enforce it.
Bevard said: “I can see giving a three-day grace period, but 13 ... I don’t know.” She said it’s not fair to towns that have worked hard to be on time to not penalize the ones who aren’t.
Costello didn’t have a record of the towns’ performance in the past but he did say some towns (which he refused to name) are perennially late.
McCarthy said she was torn on the issue because she could see both sides.
“The law is the law,” said Babson, who made a motion to charge the towns who were late a penalty based on the date the payments were received.
Commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of Babson’s motion
Asked why Bartlett was so slow in getting its payment in, Selectman Chairman Gene Chandler replied Dec. 22 with an email to the Sun, saying, “There was a delay with the state setting the rate for Conway and Bartlett due to an issue with the North Conway Water Precinct, which is in both towns.”
Once that was resolved, he said, the person at the state that sets the town’s tax rate became ill and was hospitalized, so there was a further delay.
“Even though recovering from home, she did work with us to set the rate, and we finally got the rate on Dec. 14,” Chandler said.
“Through a huge effort with the town hall staff, they got the bills out in one day after we got the go-ahead.”
In November, North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon told the Sun the precinct’s auditor was late and that delayed the precinct in getting tax forms to the state.
Hart’s Location selectmen’s chair Mark Dindorf explained its late payment by saying, “I can say that Hart’s Location did not receive our annual county tax bill this year and had to contact the county offices to find out the amount owed and the due date.” Dindorf noted on Dec. 26, “We have subsequently paid our county tax bill.
“If there’s a story here, it might be about troubles with the U.S. Postal Service and the timely delivery of mail or lack thereof,” Dindorf added.
