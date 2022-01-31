CONWAY — After their lawyer advised them not to comment, Conway selectmen were mum on their loss last week in Carroll County Superior Court regarding their lawsuit against a short-term rental owner after a town official explained.
The case resulted from a town vote last April, when residents rejected warrant articles put forward by selectmen that would have allowed STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Following the vote, the town decided to let the courts decide, and filed a petition for a declaratory judgment, naming Scott Kudrick, who owns several short-term rentals in town, as a representative STR owner. Kudrick has properties on Seavey Street and Intervale Crossr Road.
The town’s attorney, Russ Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield LLP, argued in November that STRs are similar to tourist lodging facilities that an existing ordinance says must be owner-occupied in residential zones.
But lawyers representing Kudrick — Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester — claimed that as short-term rentals have kitchens, they comprise residential uses that don’t need to be owner occupied.
On Jan. 25, Judge Amy Ignatius agreed, granting Kudrick’s motion for judgment and denying the town’s cross-motion on the pleadings.
The ruling means that non-owner-occupied short-term rentals with kitchens can persist in Conway in all residential areas unless the town launches a successful appeal in state Supreme Court.
Voters last year passed an article allowing the town to regulate and license the rentals. So, it appears they already gave selectmen the authority to regulate STRs with licensing.
At their Jan. 25 meeting, the Sun asked selectmen and Town Manager Tom Holmes via Zoom about the possibility of appeal. Holmes responded that the town received legal advice not to comment.
“I called our attorneys, and they are suggesting that the board have no comment at this time until the attorneys have a chance to review the decision and until they can meet next week with the attorneys to plan what they are going to do about the decision,” he said.
Reached Monday, Holmes said he may have an announcement following today’s selectmen’s meeting.
“They will probably have something for me to to tell you on Wednesday morning,” said Holmes.
Meanwhile, Kudrick called the ruling “a relief” in a Facebook exchange following the decision last Tuesday.
“Although we always believed we had the right to rent, Judge Ignatius’ ruling was a relief,” Kudrick told the Sun. “Sharing the news with cleaners, workers and small local businesses felt like we won a presidential election.”
He said one cleaner, upon hearing the news, was shouting “We won!”
“It’s unfortunate that we utilized valuable resources, time and money to defend what seemed to be clear in our zoning definitions,” said Kudrick. “Although this issue is far from over, the silver lining is it united many and created an awareness of issues that will result in positive changes to come.”
Conway first adopted zoning in 1980, and its ordinances have been updated over time. The definition of transient accommodations doesn’t appear to be dated on the town’s website, conwaynh.org.
Holmes said because the transient accommodations definition is undatedm it probably dates back to the original ordinance.
In her ruling, Ignatius also said many zoning rules were created before STR platforms like Airbnb were invented. Therefore, the old ordinances are “not well structured to address these new possibilities.”
Past White Mountain Board of Realtors President Paul Mayer — and board member of an STR supporters group, the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals — said the judge’s rulings could affect what’s happening in Madison.
In December, Madison selectmen said they were prohibiting short-term rentals in the Eidelweiss Residential District and those who persist will be fined hundreds of dollars. Dozens of such notices have been sent out.
“We believe this ruling will also affect Madison’s cease-and-desist letters since they were based on STRs in Eidelweiss being a “commercial use” in a residential neighborhood,” said Mayer. “Judge Ignatius clearly states in her ruling the STRs are a residential use.”
Ignatius said a statewide policy on STRs is needed. She reiterated that in her order, saying the general public wants to know if STRs are legal in New Hampshire and may be “baffled” by the conflicting rules.
“It is a question that cries out for legislative direction, based on state wide policies promoting commerce, competition, regulatory control and municipal oversight,” Ignatius said.
To that end, a state senator has sponsored SB 249, which aims to legalize short-term rentals in towns across New Hampshire and also appears to bar an owner occupation requirement.
The town would have to pass such an owner-occupation requirement in April before SB 249, if passed, goes into effect. The soonest that could happen is July.
Meanwhile, Madison short-term rental supporters appeared at last Tuesday’s Madison selectmen’s meeting after Ignatius’ ruling and suggested Madison may want to rethink its position on Eidelweiss.
“On behalf of the 40-plus homeowners in Madison, each of whom you have forced to spend over $250 to appeal what was an unenforceable cease-and-desist letter, and an untold amount of time and emotional distress, we are asking you to have the Code Enforcement Officer rescind his cease and desist letters immediately, so that those homeowners may stop spending money to fight this frivolous action by the town,” said Madison resident Cailee Bergeron, who owns an STR in Madison.
Back in Conway, Kudrick said the root of the housing issue is the lack of affordable housing, not STRs. “Hopefully, together as a community, we can work on these core issues and find solutions,” said Kudrick.
