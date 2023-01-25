John Eastman 12423

Conway Town Manager John Eastman told selectmen Tuesday that about $8,500 would be needed if residents vote to approve a charter commission in April. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Town Manager John Eastman told selectmen at their meeting Tuesday some costs will be involved in convening a charter commission and suggested they write an article to pay for it. Eastman also provided some details on how a charter commission would be set up.

Last week, a petitioned warrant article to put a charter commission before the voters was verified by town checklist supervisor Jean Simon, with officials stopping the signature count at 250 confirmed signatures. Most petitioned articles need 25 signatures but this one needed to match 20 percent of the turn out of the previous municipal election in April.

