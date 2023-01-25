CONWAY — Town Manager John Eastman told selectmen at their meeting Tuesday some costs will be involved in convening a charter commission and suggested they write an article to pay for it. Eastman also provided some details on how a charter commission would be set up.
Last week, a petitioned warrant article to put a charter commission before the voters was verified by town checklist supervisor Jean Simon, with officials stopping the signature count at 250 confirmed signatures. Most petitioned articles need 25 signatures but this one needed to match 20 percent of the turn out of the previous municipal election in April.
Conway Daily Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led the petition drive along with former selectmen Mark Hounsell and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.
Conway uses an SB-2 form of government that calls for a deliberative session in March where voters can discuss and amend warrant articles before they are placed on a ballot in April (April 11 this year).
In fact, the point of the charter commission is to look into an alternative form of government. Any changes it recommends would go to the voters in 2024.
Eastman told the board that Cuddy gave him some information about charter commissions and he had done additional research, including talking to Salem Town Manager Christopher Dillon, who is a friend.
“I believe you will have to come up with some kind of a budget” if the charter commission article passes, said Eastman.
The extra costs would involve taking minutes, legal services and doing a special election. He estimated the cost to be around $8,500, of which $5,700 would be for the special election, and $800-$1,000 for the minutes.
“From talking to Chris Dillon, the town manager in Salem, he said you’re gonna have a lot of meetings for a charter commission,” said Eastman, adding legal fees could cost up to $2,000, but he needs to get a more precise estimate from town counsel Jason Dennis.
Eastman said he would provide a budget number at the next meeting on Jan. 31.
According to information provided by Cuddy, the charter commission would consist of nine registered voters. Five days after the vote, assuming there’s no recount, officials would order a special election taking place within a few months.
Members would be elected at large and without party designation. The filing period would begin on the fourth Wednesday before the special election and end on the Friday of the following week.
“It’s similar to what you would do when you sign up to be a selectman,” said Eastman. “It’s going to go to the town clerk and you gotta get on the ballot. And there’s going to be an election.”
The charter commission would be entitled to town-provided office space to hold meetings. The last time the town onvened a charter commission was in the 1990s, when the number of selectmen was increased from three to five.
Salem is a town of about 30,000 people. Conway has just under 10,000.
Residents in Salem, currently an SB 2 town, voted to move forward with a charter commission in 2022. The Salem charter commission is recommending residents in March change Salem’s form of governance to an “Official Ballot Town Council.”
The Salem charter commission’s final report explains why the charter commission wants to change to a town council. It seems to boil down to communications, transparency and the desire of residents not to become a city.
Many citizens reported that they felt uninformed about the issues facing the town, and felt that the town had insufficiently prepared them to vote on the issues presented to them on the ballot. It was reported that the ballot language was confusing, the ballot is too long, and it was unclear what impact a yes or no vote would have on any given issue.
A number of citizens reported they felt that town government had become too exclusionary, with not enough citizens participating, and that the small number of representatives for such a large town was discouraging to participation
Proponents of the Conway Charter Commission see the same problems in Conway, which were articulated in a Sun editorial earlier this month titled “Petition for a better government.”
Among the points it made is that deliberative sessions are poorly attended and a small group of people can influence the ballot that thousands of other people would vote on the following month. The editorial also argued that the ballots are too long. Of the 37 on the town warrant in 2022, only a handful were controversial.
“From the voters’ perspective, the rest of the articles — like funding the capital reserve for the landfill, for example — were simply housekeeping items and frustrating to deal with,” said the editorial. “Should a regular citizen be expected to make a thoughtful decision about capital reserve funds in the voting booth?”
The Salem Charter Commission advocates for increasing the board size from five selectmen to nine council members, three of which would be elected per year, which they said may make the election process “less intimidating.”
“Having nine members means a majority vote is five instead of three, eliminating the impression of a small ‘cabal’ controlling the direction of the town,” said the Salem Charter Commission.
