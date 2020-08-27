CONWAY — The sign outside Peter Gagne’s office at Saco Canoe Rental Co. in Center Conway pretty much sums it up: “The Saco River is a natural river and not an amusement ride created by Disney. Natural hazards exist.”
So do hazards concerning trash created by hordes of humans, who have descended on the recreational waterway this summer in numbers fueled by a desire to escape the COVID-19 constraints of this past spring.
Most respect their surroundings. But some have shown little regard for the time-honored axiom of carry in, carry out (or in the case of the river, carry on, carry off).
And while local companies like Gagne’s or Bob Tagliaferri’s Saco Bound Canoe and Kayak offer pre-trip talks to those they rent to, Tagliaferri notes only half of those thousands heading out on the waterway on any given summer weekend are renters — meaning that the other half go out with no no idea of where trash receptacles and porta-potties might be located downriver.
That leads to trash and waste problems. And it can lead to some ugly interactions not only on the Saco but on the hiking trails of the White Mountain National Forest.
“The vast majority of the people who come to our valley to recreate are well-intentioned. It’s only a small segment of them that cause the problem ... We just ask people to be respectful,” said Tagliaferri.
He said the liveries that belong to the Saco River Recreation Council work to educate users and also employs a river runner program where crews go out to clean the 50-mile stretch from the Route 302 Bridge east to Hiram, Maine.
Gagne, who rents on the North Conway end of the river, says he sends workers out to clean the river every few weeks.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said he is working with department heads to come up with solutions for local recreation sites overflowing with trash, and he hopes to present those to selectmen before the start of budget season in the fall.
“Short-term, we increased the number of porta-potties at Diana’s Baths and Schouler Park and increased trash sanitizing operations, but it’s been a drop in the bucket,” said Holmes.
“Long-term, we are at the beginning stages of a plan to address access sites to the river at First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and Conway Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station,” Holmes said.
Ideas being examined floated by Holmes, Parks and Rec Director John Eastman and Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli include parking attendants, parking fees, boat ramp fees and parking meters, along with a possible resident pass.
Gagne said the idea of charging for parking makes sense.
“You go to any tourist town, and you pay for parking — we are the exception."
Gagne said the river is being heavily used because there is increased demand for all of the valley’s natural wonders.
“Echo Lake State Park is sold out for the summer, with its new reservation policy; Diana’s Baths is two hours to get in or whatever it is … And, it’s been a hot summer, especially on weekends (not that there aren’t issues midweek as well)," he said.
Both Tagliaferri and Gagne said they would be happy to work with the town.
Tagliaferri said the Saco River Recreation Council’s three-plank program involves education, enforcement with local and state police in New Hampshire and Maine and cleanup. He said when his company rents to a group, the contract states that if they are seen littering then there will be a followup — something he has done.
He said his council meets has begun sharing ideas for next year on how to better manage the resource.
“Trends have changed,” he said, with more tubers and inflatable craft constituting a big percentage of users, and people making day trips versus overnight canoeing and camping trips.
“At the end of a long season that started early and continued with incredible weather, I think off-season will be a good time for the community to look at these issues and make a plan on how to improve things by adding more receptacles, adding port-potties and better education for users,” Tagliaferri said.
Locals have noticed the disregard for keeping their local waterway clean.
Posted on the Sun Facebook page were many comments, including:
-- "There needs to be a way to identify some of these examples and fine them instead of passing the cost of the cleanup on the taxpayers!"
-- "No need for this disrespectful behavior! May need to prevent visitors from coming, if can't follow rules or at least police areas."
-- "We walk the trails along the river and the other trail and have brought bags of other people's trash out... Clothes, shoes, beer cans and bottles, pull-ups ... ... What is going on!?"
-- "My children spent the day avoiding a pile of human feces just left on a rock on the side of the river."
-- "We found Madison Boulder marked up by graffiti last week. It was very disheartening."
