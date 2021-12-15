BARTLETT — Three longtime educators had their requests for early retirement granted by the Bartlett School Board on Dec. 7.
Tricia Donnelly, Robin Fall and Elizabeth Gaschott have a combined 101 years of teaching at the pre-K through eighth-grade school.
Gaschott, 62, of Silver Lake, a special education teacher has been at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School since 1983.
Fall, 62, of Bartlett, a grade 4-5 teacher, has been at JBES since 1989.
Donnelly, 61, of Center Conway, a grade 2-3 teacher has been at the school since 1993.
Superintendent Kevin Richard recommended the board accept all three retirement requests “with regret” effective June 30, 2022.
“Just these three teachers alone represents over 100 years of experience here at JBES,” Nancy Kelemen, chair of the Bartlett School Board, said.
“I’m feeling it,” Fall, who along with Donnelly, was in attendance, said, jokingly from the audience.
“I bet,” replied Kelemen, adding, “They’ve all worked very hard and have gone through so much in the last few years especially. We’ve been really grateful to have you as long as we have. Thank you.”
The board, along with citizens in attendance, gave Donnelly and Fall a standing ovation.
The contract with the Bartlett Education Association teachers union requires the board to accept three early retirement requests per year, but it can accept more if it chooses.
“The negotiated agreement with the Bartlett Education Association provides for early retirement under certain conditions that require that teachers be at the top of their tracks on salary schedule; have taught at least 20 years, with 10 in Bartlett; and submit requests prior to Nov. 15,” Richard said in his report to the school board.
There is no mandatory age to retire in the district or state.
Under the contract agreement, Retiree Health Insurance — Effective July 1, 2021, employees who have taught consecutively in the district for at least 20 years, shall; receive $8,500 per year, for three years, immediately following retirement for the purposes of purchasing health insurance.
Under his board report, JBES Principal Joe Yahna had nothing but praise for Donnelly, Fall and Gaschott and the job they have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over 100 years of experience, that's awesome,” he said. “I mean, that's just such a commitment to this community and our students and our families. And so I wanted to thank those teachers, again, Betsy Gaschott, and Trisha Donnelly and Robin Fall, for all of your service. And we will do a proper send-off in June when we get a little closer.
