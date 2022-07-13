CONWAY — Construction of a third roundabout on the North-South Road related to the Market Basket project at Settlers Green will begin Monday, July 18, according to Conway Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli.
And, in another benchmark of the supermarket project's swift progress, Barnes Road Extension will open to the public today.
Construction signs have recently appeared along North-South Road near the PetSmart/Michaels plaza saying there will be construction and to expect delays.
DegliAngeli told selectmen Tuesday the signs herald the third roundabout to be added that will provide access to the Market Basket from the east.
Robert Barsamian, Settlers Green principal and developer of the proposed Market Basket, told the Sun on Wednesday he expects the roundabout will be completed by this fall. It will be similar in size to the existing roundabouts near Walmart and PetSmart.
The building of the Market Basket also involved closing McMillan Lane, which runs due west of the project and connects Barnes Road, where the entrance to Home Depot is, to Common Court in Settlers Green.
McMillan Lane was needed for the grocery store parking lot. A new road called Barnes Road Extension is replacing it.
Barnes Road Extension curves behind the project. Barsamian said it will have sidewalks and possibly a bike path.
Barsamian said Barnes Road extension could be open by today, and DegliAngeli said he expects it to be open by the end of this week.
Pike Construction will be building the roundabout under the supervision of Gordon T. Burke & Sons Inc., said Barsamian.
Asked how the overall project is going, he said: "I think we're ahead of schedule — we're just hoping that we don't have any delays."
He added that supply chain problems have plagued construction companies. "We're just hoping the timing of all of the hard construction stuff keeps flowing in the way it has been. We've been pretty lucky so far."
As of now, it looks like the store will be completed in either the first or second quarter of next year.
"It's too early to tell what quarter whether it's the first quarter or the second quarter, but it will be the first quarter or the second quarter," said Barsamian.
The project had been sidelined for years by a series of lawsuits filed by Bellevue Properties, owners of the abutting North Conway Grand Hotel, which claimed that traffic and road maintenance issues would impact their business. Conway planners were sued along with Settlers.
In 2018, the Conway Planning Board unanimously gave conditional site-plan approval to Settlers Green for a 69,845-square-foot Market Basket store between Barnes Road and Common Court in North Conway. The new site is just south of Home Depot, east of Settlers Green Streetside and north of the North Conway Grand Hotel.
The state Supreme Court court issued its ruling in Bellevue Properties Inc., (owners of the North Conway Grand Hotel) v. 13 Green Street Properties (Settlers) on Oct. 8, 2021.
Barsamain said he's also excited that the project is underway.
"We're looking forward at some point to do some kind of a groundbreaking or topping off or something," said Barsamian. "We'll keep you posted."
